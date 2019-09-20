Comic book superheroes a hit DELRAY BEACH – Amtul Nuruddin (left) and Khaulah Nuruddin, co-curator, at the Sept.

15 opening of “Eroica: compared to the rest of the world.” Spady Cultural Heritage Museum’s latest exhibit, exploring the influence of multi-cultural comic book superheroes, features examples of early comics that reveal the origins of super heroes of color. The museum plans to host an interactive community event on Thursday, Oct. 31, in which children will be invited to come as their favorite superhero.