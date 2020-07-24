Kidsfit Jamathon JULY 23: The public is invited to join as thousands of youth from camps and living rooms around the county rally to “jam” and show off their dance moves. Digital Vibez, a Palm Beach County nonproﬁt committed to supporting children with avenues to maintain a healthy and well-balanced lifestyle, is hosting the 9th annual event, 1:30 – 3 p.m. online at digitalvibez.org and its social media platforms. The event, a showcase of activities, dance, and ﬁtness, is expected to draw thousands of youth and members of the community to dance, shake, twist, move and groove to Island rhythms, Latin beats and today’s hits. Visit digitalvibez.org.

UNSPOKEN SERIES, PART 2 ON JULY 23: At 6 p.m. presented by Albert Wilson Foundation and Handy, Inc., “Discovering Black: The Day you Became a Color and the Trauma After” will air. The conversation will center around what “Becoming a Color” means, the trauma associated with being Black and disparities in health care, on Facebook Live at facebook.com/albertwilsonfoundation, and includes live questions and feedback from viewers for candid and open discussions.

LOCAL NONPROFITS TO “PULL UP FOR PPE,” JULY 25: The Miami Foundation and partners plan to put nearly 70,000 units of personal protection equipment into the hands of essential workers and employees, who are working to protect their communities from the spread of COVID-19, during a unique, one-day drive-through distribution to 42 small, local nonproﬁts, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Urban, 1000 NW 2nd Ave., Miami. Visit miamifoundation.org.

FAITH LEADERS ORGANIZE DRIVE-IN RALLY: On Monday, July 27 at 6 p.m., People Acting for Community Together (PACT) will push Miami-Dade County leadership for a Community ID and more affordable housing, at Coral Gables Congregational Church, 3010 De Soto Blvd. Coral Gables. Members of the community can drive up and tune in on their car radios to participate in a socially-distant manner. Speakers will be calling for the creation of a Community ID for all county residents that can be used to access services like testing for COVID-19, and other relief in the face of the crisis caused by the pandemic.

CDTC SETS GOAL OF 800 BACKPACKS: Whether the start of the new school year will be virtual or in the classroom due to COVID-19, the Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center (CDTC) is hosting its annual Back to School Drive, beneﬁtting hundreds of special needs kids in its care, with a goal of collecting more than 800 ﬁlled backpacks by Aug. 6. Backpacks, school supplies and gift card donations can be shipped directly or dropped off during business hours at CDTC, 1401 S. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale. This year, CDTC is also accepting donations online to assist with purchasing supplies as needed. For more information about donating school supplies, a current wish list, or to register to volunteer, visit childrensdiagnostic.org/back-to-school.

HISTORIC VIRGINIA KEY BEACH 75TH CELEBRATION: Join the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust’s 75th Anniversary Celebration Virtual Film Exhibition and Cocktail Reception on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. Ticket holders gain access to Private VIP Pre-show starting at 6 p.m. Notable historian Dr. N. D. B. Connolly will narrate three documentary shorts expounding on the critical stories that have framed Miami’s history commemorating the struggle of African Americans and the Caribbean Diaspora throughout South Florida over the last 75 years. The show also includes “Kizie The Violist,” who will take viewers on a musical journey through the Historic Beach Park Site; three cocktail recipe (alcoholic and non) demonstrations by Marco Puglielli, master mixologist at Café Avanti in Miami Beach, a special Unsung Heroes Tribute, surprises, and more. Streaming Live on Facebook through the Socio Platform. Visit hvkbmp.org/virtualexhibition, call 305-960-4600 or visit virginiakeybeachpark.net.

BLACK WORLD GUIDE: The Black Affairs Advisory Board, in conjunction with the Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust, is accepting submissions for the 2020-2021 Black World Guide, to connect with Miami-Dade County’s African Diaspora Community. A digital version of the 2018-2019 guide is available at miamidade.gov/advocacy/library/black-world-guide.pdf for reference. Applications for inclusion in the guide must be submitted in the requested format and returned to Retha Boone-Fye, BAAB program director, by Friday, July 31.

TIKI MARKET IS BACK: The Caribbean-themed market is back for Summer Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon at the Riviera Beach Marina. Call 561-352-6626 or visit tikimarketrb.com.

