“IMPLICIT BIAS & ANTI RACISM”: The Miami Music Project continues its town hall webinar series designed to raise awareness to achieve racial equity, Thursday, Aug. 20, 5 p.m. at facebook.com/miamimusicproject, the Miami Music Project’s page. Visit miamimusicproject.org or reenvisionharmony.com. Coming Thursday, Aug. 27: “Time For A Change: How You Can Be An Ally.” (See story Page 1B.)

NATIONAL BLACK ECONOMIC CONFERENCE: In celebration of the National Black Business Month, The Mosaic Group, Urban League of Broward County and African American Research Library and Cultural Center will host the 10th annual event, virtually, Aug. 21-22. Attendees can register at nationalblackeconomicconference.com. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are available. Call 561-651-9565 or email nbec@mosaicgroupc.co. (See story Page 1B.)

OPA-LOCKA VIRTUAL PARK SUMMIT AUG. 22: City Commissioner Joseph Kelley, Vice-Mayor Chris Davis, Mayor Matthew Pigatt, and the City Commission will host, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. streaming live on the City of Opa-locka’s Facebook page. Topics to include partnerships and collaboration, program diversity and virtual programming, and capital project improvement. Conﬁrmed panelists include Paulette Murphy, City of Miami Gardens Parks director, and Aundray Adams, Community Engagement manager, The Children’s Trust.

“COMMUNITY PILLARS” AWARDS CEREMONY SET AUG. 22: The Black Affairs Advisory Board’s Heritage Planning Committee will host its annual awards and scholarship event via Zoom’s virtual platform and you may register at miamidade.live/pillarawards. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the Black Affairs Advisory Board’s Facebook page at facebook.com/blackaffairsab.

REOPENING OF SCHOOLS PARENT WEBINAR AUG. 25: Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has posted the Reopen Smart/Return Safe Reopening Guide at reopening.dadeschools.net, including Frequently Asked Questions and a Back-toSchool checklist in multiple languages, to help parents prepare for the upcoming school year. To answer additional questions, Superintendent of Schools Alberto M. Carvalho will also host a webinar for parents and guardians on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 5:30 p.m. Parents can submit questions for the webinar by emailing questions@dadeschools.net, through Friday, Aug. 21. The hour-long webinar can be accessed by visiting reopening.dadeschools.net, and will also air simultaneously on WLRN-TV Ch. 17. Parents will also be provided with additional resources during M-DCPS’ virtual Week of Welcome, Aug. 24-28.

VIRTUAL FEAST WITH THE BEASTS AUG. 28: The event cancelled due to COVID19 is taking place virtually, free. Everyone is invited at 8 p.m. to this unique Zoo Miami experience with wild animal encounters and host Ron Magill, celebrity guest appearances by music legend and Miami royalty Gloria Estefan, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, musical icon KC from KC and the Sunshine Band, ESPN television and radio host Dan LeBatard, best-selling author and syndicated humor columnist Dave Barry, and special musical performance by Latin Grammy Award

Winning artist Nestor Torres. Tune in to Zoo Miami’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/c/ZooMiami1). For other information visit fwtb.org.

BLACK WOMEN’S CREATOR’S VIRTUAL CONFERENCE AUG. 29 & 30: Cool Girls Create will feature exclusive workshops for Black women who want to elevate their creative careers. The conference will provide actionable strategies and hope to women of color who would like to start their own businesses, enhance their impact in creative industries or broaden creative roles in traditional industries. Visit blackwomencreators.com. (See story on page 8A.)

“CULTURE CONCRETE” FREE VIRTUAL FILM SCREENING AUG. 29, 7 P.M.: South Florida native Hattie Mae Williams shares a rare viewing of the site speciﬁc dance ﬁlm that tells a story of the abandoned Miami Marine Stadium, a massive 6,000seat concrete structure that floats on top of the historic Virginia Key waters and vibrates with history, tragedy, beauty, and a felt presence. Immediately following the ﬁlm viewers will have an opportunity to meet with Producer & Choreographer Hattie Mae and Director of Picture and Original Score Christian Salazar in a discussion moderated by Eulyce Eason, dance manager at The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center. Visit ahcacmiami.org for Zoom Link

COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH STUDY: Open to anyone 18 years of age or older with a suspected or conﬁrmed case of COVID-19, and consists of a survey and the option to contribute a brief video story of the experience. The study hopes to analyze the disease symptoms and experiences of patients who remain outside the health care system managing their illness with self-care, telemedicine, and at-home circumstances. The study takes approximately10 – 15 minutes to complete via an online informed consent process and an easy-to-use mobile app. Researchers are particularly interested in individuals from vulnerable and marginalized communities where economic disadvantages, race or cultural norms may affect infectious disease cases. For other details visit covid19athomesurvey.com.

AUGUST IS NATIONAL BLACK BUSINESS MONTH: It is a time to recognize Blackowned businesses across the country and to highlight their important role in the community, as well as to the national economy. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Black business owners account for 10 percent of U.S. businesses and 30 percent of all minority-owned businesses, totaling approximately two million companies owned by African Americans. The call to action is to support and encourage African Americanowned businesses; by simply patronizing these businesses, help them to grow, thrive and survive.

