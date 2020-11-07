BROWARD READS COALITION REPEATS AWARD: The national Campaign for Grade-Level Reading (CGLR) has recognized Broward County with Pacesetter and Bright Spot honors for its work in 2019 in the community solutions impact areas of Grade-Level Proﬁciency and School Readiness. CGLR focuses on promoting early school success as an important building block of more hopeful futures for children in economically challenged families and communities. The Broward Reads coalition has executed several initiatives since joining in 2014 in support of the campaign. The County was also honored as a 2019 Pacesetter Finalist Community for work done in School Readiness and Grade Level Proﬁciency. Visit cscbroward.org.

***

SAVING LIVES THROUGH PHILANTHROPY: Suits for Seniors has been awarded Palm Beach Illustrated’s Most Outstanding Academic Program in Palm Beach County, and been nominated for Non-Proﬁt of the Year by NonProﬁts First. The high school senior leadership program gives at-risk local students the skills necessary to gain college admission or to obtain great jobs after high school graduation, in the police force and in the military, gives students the tools to understand what it means to be a civic leader. In over ﬁve years the program has successfully graduated more than 1,000 students. Visit suitsforseniors.org.

***

CONFIDENTIAL APP TO HELP STUDENTS: As part of the Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) campaign T.A.L.K., which stands for “Tell Another. Listening is Key,” the T.A.L.K. App provides K–12 students with a conﬁdential online form to request to speak to a mental health professional, or report abuse. If a student is in crisis and has an immediate need to speak to a mental health professional, they are advised to contact the following 24/7 resources:

• First call for help, 954-537-0211

• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255

• Crisis Text Line, Text HOME to 741741

The T.A.L.K. App advises all students to call 911 if they have an emergency. Visit browardschools.com/mentalhealthservices.

***

“JAZZ: THE JOAN CARTWRIGHT COLLECTION”: The Spady Museum’s newest exhibit displays the contents of the noted South Florida musician/scholar’s vault, which includes photos, paintings and artwork by Charles Mills. The exhibit also features instruments and albums from local Delray Beach donors. The museum at 170 NW Fifth Ave. in Delray Beach showcases the contributions of members of the African Diaspora to Florida and the U.S. Call 561-279-8883 or visit spadymuseum.com.

***

TIKIMARKET AT THE MARINA IS BACK TO SUNDAYS! But earlier, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and also selling fruits and vegetables in addition to other products. Facemasks and social distancing now will be required, but the island vibe will still be the same. Vendors can sign up by calling 561-352-6626, by sending an email to tikimarketrb@gmail.com, or by visiting tikimarketrb.com. The event is sponsored by the Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency. And did we say the TikiMarket is free? Yeah, mon!

***

WEST PALM BEACH GREENMARKET HAS RETURNED: The county’s centerpiece farmer’s market, with a pandemic-ready theme – “Lettuce Shop Safely” – will run every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 17 along the city’s downtown waterfront. Admission is free. The market is dog-friendly (dogs must be on short leashes). Free, two-hour parking is available in nearby city garages before 1 p.m.The focus on safety also means: more space — at least 10 feet — between the market’s estimated 90 vendors; masks are mandatory; market-goers will ﬁnd hand-sanitizing and washing stations scattered about and a designated walking path to follow, quick shopping is encouraged.

***

SEND YOUR CORONA-NNOUNCEMENTS: To news@sfltimes.com