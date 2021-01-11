PAMM FREE SECOND SATURDAYS: Visit the Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., on Jan. 9 and enjoy free admission all day. Online, join an art-making activity. Take a peek at PAMM’s art station and learn about the featured local artists. See the artists’ process and learn why they make art. Use watercolor and other fun, experimental additives like salt, to create a fun abstract design. Visit pamm.org

***

FPL MAIN STREET RECOVERY PROGRAM: On Jan. 4, Florida Power & Light Company began accepting applications offering credits to qualifying small businesses that have been impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Visit fpl.com/mainstreetrecovery.

***

183rd SEMINOLE MAROON REMEMBRANCE: Virtual event #1, annual Seminole Maroon Spiritual Remembrance of the Two Battles of the Loxahatchee, Jan. 9, 1 – 2:30 p.m. at m.facebook.com/floridablackhistoricalresearchproject; or facebook.com/loxahatchee.battleﬁeld. Event #2, “The Seminole Diaspora Today,” Zoom webinar and panel discussion, Jan. 17, 1 – 2:30 p.m., at us02web.zoom.us/j/89195261636?pwd=MDFIRlJvZ3UrdW8xWHdDOUZrdzJ4UT09, Meeting ID 891 9526 1636, Passcode: 397959.

***

SERIES ON RACIAL HEALING: South Florida “Coming to the Table” (CTTT) has announced “Racial Healing” beginning virtually on Jan. 10 from 3 -5 p.m. Subsequent monthly meetings through September will explore: slavery, its origin, development and impact in the U.S.; the history of slavery in Florida; restorative justice; connecting across racial barriers; and strategies for healing and taking action. Videos and podcasts will be the catalysts for large and small group discussions.

Reservations required, contact Yvette Coursey (cotomassociates@yahoo.com) or Suzanne Bassett (suzanne.bassett@gmail.com).

***

LYRIC LIVE OPEN CALL: Virtual audition submissions being accepted for performers who want to put their skills up against other amateur talent for a chance to win $500 in Season 7 of Lyric Live! Email baf@bahlt.org or DM @bahltsoflo on Instagram with footage of your performing talent if you think you have what it takes to take home the prize.

***

MARCUS GARVEY GOES HOME TO AFRICA: Virtual program Jan. 14 from 7:30 – 8:30 p.m., on efforts to have his statue installed at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Aug. 17, his 134th birthday. Hosted by the International African Arts Festival in conjunction with the National Association of Kawaida

Organizations, speakers will include Dr. Julius Garvey, youngest and only surviving son; Ambassador Yaw Davis, founding director of the Pan African Technical Association; and Nijel Lloyd Binns, the sculptor commissioned to produce the statue that will be installed at the African Union later this year. View at iaafestival.org. Call 917-309-0728 or 718-789-3264 or visit marcusgarveybronze.com.

***

CALL FOR PHOTOGRAPHERS: The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and the Palm Beach Photographic Centre announce an open call to Palm Beach County photographers to submit an image of county life to be considered for an exhibition at the Cultural Council in Lake Worth Beach, running Feb. 27 through March 27. Deadline for submissions Jan. 17, visit workshop.org/call-to-photographers.

***

WEBINAR WITH WRITER LESLIE GRAY STREETER: A hometown favorite returns by Zoom to the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts as Meet the Writer / Women’s Book Series presents (virtually) the author of the hilarious and revealing memoir “Black Widow,” Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. Virtual pass $15 online at kravis.org/lstreeter.

***

MIAMI ARTS, CULTURE & HERITAGE MONTHS: Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau initiative through Jan. 31 offering virtual and in-person art exhibitions and experiences and safe activities. It coincides with Art of Black Miami, a year-round program honoring visual arts of the black diaspora, visit artofblackmiami.com. A complete list of offerings and program details is available at miamitemptations.com.

***

PAINTING WITH LIGHT: Hyper-realistic photographs by Matt Stock. The Palm Beach Photographic Centre’s next major exhibition will feature stunning visuals by the award-winning Miami-based photographer, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. through Jan. 30. The Photo Centre is at the downtown City Center municipal complex at 415 Clematis St. in downtown West Palm Beach. Call 561-253-2600 or visit workshop.org or fotofusion.org.

***

