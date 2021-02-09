BLACK JOURNALISM FORUM: Florida Atlantic University’s School of Communication and Multimedia Studies’ Critical Conversation Series presents “Shifting the Paradigm: The Importance of Black Newspapers,” on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Panelists include Kennedy McKinney, FAU student editor-in-chief of The Paradigm Press; Wilkine Brutus, NPR reporter, as moderator; Russell Motley, Florida Memorial University Communication professor; Tene Croom, president, Tene Croom Communications; C.B. Hanif, veteran multimedia journalist and educator. Zoom registration required at tinyurl.com/theparadigmpress.

***

DR. ASANTE ON HISTORY & AFROCENTRICITY: On Thursday, Feb. 4 from 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. the 50th Annual International African Arts Festival in conjunction with the NY Chapter of the National Association of Kawaida Organizations (NAKO) will host a special Black History Month program, entitled The Afrocentric Paradigm. The guest speaker will be the “Father of Afrocentricity,” Dr. Moleﬁ Kete Asante, professor and chair of the Department of Africana Studies at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pa., architect of the ﬁrst program in the United States offering a Ph.D. in African and African American Studies. Log on to the program at iaafestival.org.

***

CHILDREN’S SERVICES COUNCIL OF BROWARD COUNTY RESPITE 2021 RFP: The intent of the CSC request for proposals (RFP) is to expand the availability of programs to offer out-of-home respite services for the caregiver of a child 5-13 years of age who exhibits behavioral health challenges that severely disrupt daily functioning in their home, school, or community. The procurement is available through CSC’s web-based Contract Administration and Procurement System (CAPS) and responses must be submitted through CAPS. Interested parties must access the RFP from the CSC website cscbroward.org. Training on the use of CAPS during the Virtual Pre-Bid Conference on Feb. 9, at 1 p.m. via Zoom, will be the only opportunity to receive verbal instructions regarding the RFP. To register for the conference, visit cscbroward.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAodOmhqjMqGdwsoGysEjjn4 TmaDloh_ygr. The “Agency Financial Viability” section of CAPS be submitted prior to the RFP application deadline, Feb. 26 by 4 p.m. Completed applications must be submitted through CAPS by 4 p.m. on March 15.

***

20TH ANNUAL HOLLAND SCHOLARSHIP CELEBRATION: The F. Malcolm Cunningham Sr., Bar Association will award scholarships to deserving law school students in their preparation for the Florida Bar Examination on Feb. 26, 4:30 5:30 p.m. This year’s event will be held virtually with nationally recognized attorney, elected ofﬁcial, New York Times beat selling author, and CNN correspondent Bakari Sellers as keynote speaker, and the group’s Legacy Award presented to accomplished attorney, author, and community advocate V. Lynn Whitﬁeld. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased directly at cunninghambar.org; for other details or to sponsor the event contact hershley.oge@gmail.com or wbaldwinpowell@gmail.com.

***

24TH ANNUAL MELTON MUSTAFA JAZZ FESTIVAL: Celebrate 24 years of Jazz music in Miami with “Jazz on the Plaza,” Friday, Feb. 26 through Sunday, Feb. 28, at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave., Miami, presented by MSM Arts United and The Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc. The three-day festival, featuring a selection of the best jazz musicians in the world, this year welcomes trumpeter Marquis Hill, multi-instrumentalist Jason Marshall, Mr. Entertainment Jesse Jones Jr., Jim Gasior, Tal Cohen, Chello Davis, May Reign, Will Serious, Dony Felix, Eddie Balzoa, Harvel Nakundi, Allen Paul, Marty Quinn, Lenard Rutledge, James Cotman, The Melton Mustafa 18 piece Orchestra, selected middle, high school and college bands, local bands, accomplished authors, artist, vendors and more. The festival opens with a night of live jazz and poetry, continues with workshops and performances on Saturday, and ends with a red-carpet event and closeout concert. Visit mmjf24.eventbrite.com.

***

SERIES ON RACIAL HEALING: South Florida “Coming to the Table” (CTTT) has announced “Racial Healing” which began virtually on Jan. 10 from 3 -5 p.m. Subsequent monthly meetings through September will explore: slavery, its ori-

gin, development and impact in the U.S.; the history of slavery in Florida; restorative justice; connecting across racial barriers; and strategies for healing and taking action. Videos and podcasts will be the catalysts for large and small group discussions.

Reservations required, contact Yvette Coursey (cotomassociates@yahoo.com) or Suzanne Bassett (suzanne.bassett@gmail.com).

***

THE WIZARD OF OZ: Actors’ Playhouse’s Musical Theatre for Young Audiences production live onstage Feb. 20 – March 14 at the Miracle Theatre will feature a new schedule with performances now on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets $25 for adults and children can be purchased by calling 305-4449293, visiting actorsplayhouse.org, or at the Actors’ Playhouse Box Ofﬁce, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables.

***

HISTORYMIAMI MUSEUM DOCUMENTING 2020: The Smithsonian Afﬁliate is issuing a communitywide call to Miamians to share stories and items that capture their experiences of 2020. The project, Collecting 2020, will preserve a record through submissions, including written and video stories, that highlight how Miamians have been affected by and responded to these major events. Submissions can be made through the museum’s website, historymiami.org/collecting2020. No drop-offs or donations through mail or in person will be accepted.

***

REPARATIONS AND RESTORATIVE JUSTICE PODCAST: Dorothy Butler Gilliam, renowned journalist, columnist and author of “Trailblazer: A Pioneering Journalist’s Fight to Make the Media Look More Like America,” hosts an in-depth discussion, featuring Prof. Sir Hilary Beckles and Dr. William A. Darity, two leading scholars, available for viewing on YouTube at youtu.be/uRlz4nIybYw.

***

SISTRUNK EXHIBITION EXPLORES GATHERING PLACES: “The Porch is the Tree is the Watering Hole,” an introspection meant to highlight the Black experience in Black neighborhoods, and celebrate Sistrunk’s history, at the AfricanAmerican Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Free and open to the public with reservations through May 2021, health and safety guidelines must be maintained. Call 954-357-7457 or visit artscalendar.com/sistrunk.

***

SEND YOUR CORONA-NNOUNCEMENTS: To news@sfltimes.com