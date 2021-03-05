LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLLE: The Life and Legacy of Esther Rolle at 100, special drive-in, outdoor performance in held in celebration of Women’s History Month and as tribute to the many talents of the Emmy Award-winning actor and Pompano Beach native, March 4-7 at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Visit friendsofaarlcc.org/rollewithaarlcc.

***

“WOMEN TRAILBLAZERS: CHAMPIONS OF CHANGE, BROWARD COUNTY”: Photography exhibition, March 4 -31 in honor of Women’s History Month, showcasing six prominent women of today along with historical female predecessors who helped to pave the way for the community, to be displayed at The Galleria (2414 E. Sunrise Blvd.). The 40-image exhibit will celebrate the contributions of outstanding women of today including Kareen Boutros, executive director of Broward Workshop; Lori Chevy, market president of Bank of America; Heather Havericak, CEO of Broward Health Medical Center and Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital; Jennifer O’Flannery Anderson, Ph.D., president and CEO of Broward Community Foundation; Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau; and Burnadette NorrisWeeks, Esq. of Austin Pamies Norris Weeks Powell, PLLC and founder of the Women of Color Empowerment Institute. Call 954-463-4431 or visit historyfortlauderdale.org.

***

NSF RESET VIRTUAL CONFERENCE: Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Eduardo J. Padron Campus and its School of Engineering and Technology (EnTec) will cohost the 2021 NSF RESET Virtual Conference in collaboration with Syracuse University at 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, and Saturday, March 6 at 5 p.m. The conference will discuss challenges and identify solutions for women in accessing Emerging Technology (EnTech) education and employment. Participants will include individuals from the National Science Foundation (NSF), support organizations, as well as the ﬁelds of academia, industry, nonproﬁt, social science, and policy. The virtual event is free and open to the public. To register, visit nsfreset21.eventbrite.com. View conference agenda and speakers at resetconference.syr.edu.

***

ALONZO BODDEN AT WEST PALM IMPROV: In his stand-up he talks about a wide range of topics, from politics and pop culture, to sports and current events, Thursday, March 4 through Saturday, March 6, at 550 S Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach. Tickets $22, call 561-833-1812 or order online at palmbeachimprov.com/events/43471.

KRAVIS CENTER PARTNERING TO CELEBRATE DIVERSITY: “Funk Wizdom and Other Afrofuturistic Tales,” George Clinton in conversations with Nona Hendryx. The event will be available at kravis.org/njpac for 48 hours beginning March 5 at 9 a.m.

***

THE EAST SISTERHOOD EXPERIENCE: “Our Stories in Six Voices,” virtual Zoom forum on Thursday, March 4, from 7:30-8:30 p.m. EST, will highlight the diverse perspectives of six dynamic, founding EAST sisters. They ranged in age and experience from an African American Students Association (ASA) teen to a married adult with children when the EAST was established in 1969. The multifaceted EAST, as a Kawaida Cultural Nationalist institution, was a major Black Power organization in New York into the late 1980s. Visit iaafestival.org.

***

RARE IMAGES OF MUHAMMAD ALI: One-of-a-kind photos will be on display in a new exhibition titled “Muhammad Ali in Miami: Training for the ‘Fight of the Century,’” at HistoryMiami Museum through Aug. 29, open Thursday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon – 5 p.m., currently offering complimentary admission. On the anniversary of the ﬁght, Monday Mar 8, at 6 p.m., join a virtual panel discussion that will delve into the photos, the struggles Ali faced while training for the ﬁght in Miami, and why this showdown was considered one of the most important sporting events of all time. Call 305-375-1492 or visit historymiami.org.

***

WOMEN HISTORY MONTH EVENTS: The Miami-Dade County Commission for Women will celebrate throughout the month of March. On Monday, March 8, International Women’s Day, there will be an ofﬁcial unveiling of an art installation curated by MUCE (My Urban Contemporary Experience), featuring multimedia work by local artists, and focusing on the complexities of motherhood, particularly during the pandemic, at 11 a.m., in the lobby of the Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st St., Miami. The exhibit will be on display throughout the month. To view the month’s events calendar, visit bit.ly/celebratewomensmonth. For more information, please contact Miami-Dade County Commission for Women Director Monica Skoko Rodriguez at 305-375-4967. Follow Miami-Dade County Commission for Women on Facebook and on Twitter @MiamiDadeWomen.

***

BLACK HISTORY MONTH PART II – FOCUS ON BLACK WOMEN: The International African Arts Festival (IAAFestival), in conjunction with the National Association of Kawaida Organizations (NAKO), will host a virtual book talk featuring Author Gloria Browne-Marshall’s new book, “She Took Justice: The Black Woman, Law, and Power 1619-1969.” The hourlong virtual event will take place on March 11 at 7:30 p.m. EST, streamed on iaafestival.org, Facebook at facebook.com/iaafestival, and YouTube at International African Arts Festival.

***

SPRING BREAK CAMPS FOR KIDS: Sign up for Miami-Dade County Parks activities and adventures, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., March 29 – April 2. Visit miamidade.gov/global/service.page?Mduid_service=ser1540497442931141.

***

SISTRUNK EXHIBITION EXPLORES GATHERING PLACES: “The Porch is the Tree is the Watering Hole,” an introspection meant to highlight the Black experience in Black neighborhoods, and celebrate Sistrunk’s history, at the AfricanAmerican Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Free and open to the public with reservations through May 2021, health and safety guidelines must be maintained. Call 954-357-7457 or visit artscalendar.com/sistrunk.

***

SEND YOUR CORONA-NNOUNCEMENTS: To news@sfltimes.com