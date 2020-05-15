ENHANCED HEALTH AND SANITATION FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY TOURISM BUSINESSES: Now that Palm Beach County is included in the state’s Phase 1, are tourism and hospitality businesses prepared to re-open? There are multiple guidelines from hospitality and tourism industry leaders. To help sort through all of this important information, Discover The Palm Beaches and FLRA will co-host a virtual session this Thursday, May 14 at 2 p.m. The session is free and open to the public. The goal is to ensure Palm Beach County’s hospitality businesses have the most recent information necessary to safely reopen.

DRIVE-THROUGH DISTRIBUTION AT GREYNOLDS PARK: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally Heyman and Feeding South Florida will host a drive-through food distribution on Friday, May 15, starting 9 a.m. at Greynolds Park, 18501 NE 22nd Ave., North Miami Beach. Vehicles should enter through the park entrance at Northeast 22nd Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive. Residents are encouraged to arrive early as food will be distributed on a ﬁrst-come, ﬁrst-served basis. Residents must stay in their vehicles and open their trunks when it’s their turn in line to receive the food. Residents unable to obtain food should visit feedingsouthflorida.org/covid19 and use the agency locator to ﬁnd a food pantry in their zip code.

DRIVE-THROUGH DISTRIBUTION AT MIAMI DADE NORTH CAMPUS: Miami Dade College and Farm Share join County Commissioner Jean Monestime and School Board Member Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall for a free drive-through food distribution on Saturday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at Miami Dade North Campus, 11380 NW 27th Ave., Miami. No walk-ups are permitted; the distribution is for cars only, and residents must remain inside their vehicles and pop open their trunks for the food. Drivers must arrive from N.W. 32nd Avenue and enter the Campus at N.W. 110th Street/Stadium Drive. For other information visit farmshare.org.

HAITI IN MAY IN SOUTH FLORIDA: The international celebration of Haitian Flag Day is on May 18. In Miami, the 22nd annual Haitian Compas Festival is through May 18 (visit eventbrite.com). The Palm Beach County Library System’s annual celebration runs throughout the month (visit pbclibrary.org/celebrate-haitian-heritage).

ZOO MIAMI VIRTUAL CLASSROOM VISITS: In order to enrich virtual classrooms during the pandemic, Zoo Miami Foundation’s Learning Experiences department is visiting a minimum of 100 virtual classrooms through Zoo Miami Virtual Classroom Visits through June 3, made possible by a grant from Publix Charities. The visits are open to all grade levels in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Foundation educators conduct a 15-minute visit to teach about one of their favorite animals and show kids a skull replica of that animal. Feature animals include bald eagle, Florida panther, and beaver. Visit zoomiami.org or call 305-255-5551.

NORTH MIAMI UTILITY BILL AND RENTAL ASSISTANCE: North Miami has approved $250,000 to assist Coronavirus/COVID-19 affected residential customers to pay their city water bills, on a ﬁrst-come, ﬁrst-served basis through the City’s Emergency Utility Assistance Program (EUAP). An additional $452,692 in emergency funding from HUD was provided for COVID-19 relief efforts. Also, the Community Redevelopment Agency has allocated $1,000,000 to a New Renters Assistance Program to assist qualiﬁed Miami residents with up to two months’ rent. Only residents within the North Miami CRA boundaries can apply for assistance. The application will be available by emailing cgrants@northmiamifl.gov. Paper applications can be picked up in person at the Joe Celestin Center in North Miami. Applications are due Friday, May 29th and applicants will be selected via a lottery system. The city also has approved additional funding for another 120 businesses to receive the Emergency Relief to Jump Start Businesses, a program providing grants up to $5,000 to businesses within the North Miami CRA to revitalize their operations once the emergency declaration has been lifted.

BREATHE OVERTOWN CAMPAIGN: Holistic Life Foundation (HLF), a nonproﬁt empowering underserved communities through yoga, mindfulness and self-care practice, along with partners Catalyst Miami and Overtown Children and Youth Coalition (OCYC), has announced it is bringing a virtual 14-Day Self-Care Challenge to Overtown families – and beyond – with its Breathe Overtown campaign. Through May 28, Holistic Life Foundation senior staff will lead a 10-minute mindfulness practice via Instagram @HolisticLifeFoundation daily at 10 am. This “10 @ 10” live daily practice is to encourage and support Overtown-based children and their families to “take a break and breathe” during their often-overwhelming time at home. Although this partnership began in Overtown, the organizations hope families nationwide will participate in the community mindfulness initiative.

LIBERTY SQUARE SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION EXTENSION: The application deadline for the Liberty Square Public Housing Scholarship Program has been extended until Friday, May 29. Any Liberty Square resident in need of ﬁnancial assistance for post-secondary education (college or trade school) can apply at miamifoundation.org/scholarship.

PALM BEACH COUNTY FOOD FINDER MAP: As the leader of the countywide Hunger Relief Plan, the United Way has launched the Palm Beach County Food Finder map to streamline the community’s hunger relief efforts and quickly connect residents seeking food resources with nearby sites providing free food, hot meals, and affordable produce. Visit unitedwaypbc.org/hunger. The resource will be updated weekly. Organizations that wish to have their resources included on the map can ﬁll out this Food Finder Interest Form.

VIRGINIA KEY BEACH 75TH ANNIVERSARY WELCOMES FAMILY STORIES: The City of Miami’s Virginia Key Beach Park Trust is reaching out to families, descendants and friends of those who participated, to help tell the heroic stories of the courageous action by African American citizens of Miami that changed the course of South Florida history. Call 305-960-4603 and/or visit virginiakeybeachpark.net.

BCPS REQUESTS DISTANCE LEARNING FEEDBACK: “How are you doing?” The Broward County Public School District (BCPS) is asking students, parents and staff for their feedback about the transition to distance learning as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The district is distributing a short, online Distance Learning and Wellness Survey to help improve the remote learning environment and pinpoint areas where families and staff need wellness support. The surveys are anonymous; however, participants may provide their personal information if they wish to be contacted about available resources and services. The Distance Learning and Wellness Survey will be available through May 14 at browardschools.com/distancesurvey. For other information contact the School Counseling and BRACE Advisement Department at 754-321-1675.

CLERK & COMPTROLLER HAS RESUMED IN-PERSON SERVICES: THE Clerk & Comptroller, Palm Beach County will resume public services at all locations beginning at 8 a.m. on May 11, enabling customers to pay trafﬁc tickets, record mortgages and deeds, or conduct other business in person. For the safety of customers and employees, new protocols have been implemented for anyone visiting ofﬁces, such as requiring all visitors to wear face coverings. For other information such as online services or the social distancing guidelines, visit mypalmbeachclerk.com.

FREE VIRTUAL MUSIC LESSONS: The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center Music Department is doing our part in #stayinghome but we are also keeping our mission of providing quality service in the arts.The Music Department is now offering free 60 minute virtual private music lessons in flute, clarinet, saxophone, and keyboard with instructor John Harden II for ages 8 and up. Note: Must already have instruments listed above. To sign up for classes, contact Mr. Harden at john.harden2@miamidade.gov. For other online classes, we will keep you updated as they become available. In the meantime, visit cultureshockmiami.com/online for online experiences and learning opportunities throughout Miami-Dade County: For updates on COVID19, visit miamidade.gov/coronavirus.

MICRO GRANTS FOR SMALL BUSINESSES: United Way of Miami-Dade just launched a program that is part of their broader Miami Pandemic Response Fund. While the latter is mostly focused on helping working families with emergency relief, $200,000 has been set aside to provide micro-grants to small businesses with less than 10 employees – largely, Mom & Pop shops so very prevalent in our community that might otherwise not qualify or have access to other types of assistance during this challenging time. Eligibility Criteria:

• Independently owned and operated small businesses in Miami-Dade County.

• Micro-Business – Up to $750,000 in revenues and up to 10 employees.

• For-proﬁt business in operation for at least 1 year.

• Financial Hardship due to COVID-19.

To apply: Small Business Assistance Program application at uwcfs219638.typeform.com/to/LJgjDD

FEED THE FRONT LINE – SAVE OUR RESTAURANTS: Fundraiser by Karen Grey. COVID19 is here but not to stay. Now that you have your groceries and are committed to hunkering down at home, let’s band together to help save some of your favorite community restaurants and help them serve our front-line. Visit gofundme.com/f/feeding-front-line-heroes.

ONLINE PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES FOR ALL AGES: The Broward Center for the Performing Arts brings singing, acting, dancing and improv to the homes of South Florida families and beyond with Broward Center Education at Home, free and available for all ages. Visit at browardcenter.org/education/educationathome.

ZOO MIAMI ZOOCADEMY: Since Zoo Miami’s closure due to the pandemic, Zoo Miami and Zoo Miami Foundation have been providing supporters with “Zoocademy with Ron Magill.” The online – program features fun, educational videos, lessons and activities to do from home. New content is shared multiple times each week at no cost. Zoocademy can be accessed online at – zoomiami.org/zoocademy – facebook.com/zoomiam– youtube.com/user/MiamiMetroZoo

And by signing up to receive Zoo News at zoomiami.org or on the Zoocademy page.

EXCITING UPDATES FROM THE ANIMALS: As a special treat for social-distancing kids and other critter lovers, the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society provides daily content on the PBZ-TV series across its social media channels YouTube, facebook and Instagram. The Zoo reports, “All our big cats are currently healthy, which is very important since our Malayan tiger sweethearts Api and Kadar are expecting their ﬁrst cubs. It is such welcome news, and we let Kerry Sanders share it nationally on the Today Show. Api is doing well and sonograms show at her cubs are due at the beginning of May. The generous donation of produce for our animals was also big news. If you haven’t seen how much they love their fruits and veggies, here is a great video, (visit)”: youtube.com/watch?v=rawCV7Q0VYM&feature=youtu.be

FLORIDA PREPAID COLLEGE BOARD EXTENDS OPEN ENROLLMENT: The Florida Prepaid College Board is extending Open Enrollment by four weeks, to May 31, 2020, giving families additional time to ﬁnd the best college savings plan, as they navigate challenges related to COVID-19. The extension comes on the heels of the recent deferment of payments for new and current customers until July 20, 2020, another decision aimed at giving Florida families ﬁnancial relief. For information about deferred Prepaid Plan payments, visit myfloridaprepaid.com.

SEND YOUR CORONA-NNOUNCEMENTS: To news@sfltimes.com