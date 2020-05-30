TECHHIRE SUMMER BOOT CAMP SET: CareerSource South Florida (CSSF) has announced its third annual program designed to provide future workforce leaders with present-day pathways to middle- and high-skill information technology roles that position them for success in today’s evolving workplace. The camp will begin June 10 and continue through July 19. Participants will earn a $300 stipend upon completion of the program. Participants who go on to obtain a credential will procure an additional award of $200. Sessions are scheduled at various Miami-Dade Public high school locations. In addition, four local colleges are included in this year’s program: MiamiDade College-Homestead, Florida International University, Florida Memorial University and St. Thomas University.

Register at iapps.careersourcesfl.com/syepth/YouthReg.aspx.

CELEBRATING SENIORS: In an effort to ensure that the Class of 2020 graduates receive the pomp and circumstance they deserve, South Florida districts will hold virtual graduation ceremonies for each high school.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will be broadcast June 8 through June 16. The live streaming, as well as a schedule of ceremonies and a video archive, can be accessed at classof2020.dadeschools.net. The ceremonies also will be televised on WLRN Channel 17.

Broward County Public Schools will be broadcast live on Beacon TV June 15 through June 28; the schedule is at browardschools.com/graduationschedule. Palm Beach County streaming graduation ceremonies began May 26. The schedule is at palmbeachschools.org/graduation2020. The public can watch at palmbeachschools.org, or YouTubeThe Education Network available on Comcast channel 234, AT&T U-verse channel 99, and for those without cable TV, who use an antenna, channel 12.2 (CBS 12’s subchannel).

PREPARING FOR HURRICANE SEASON 2020 AMID COVID-19: The NAACP South Dade Branch presents a virtual town hall Zoom meeting, Thursday, May 28, 7 8:30 p.m. Visit southdadenaacp.org.

MDC AND FACEBOOK OFFER FREE BUSINESS WEBINAR: Miami Dade College’s (MDC) new Business Innovation and Technology (BIT) Center has partnered with Facebook for “Tell Your Business Story Using Instagram,” on Thursday, May 28, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., and will address how to build a business on Instagram, discover and communicate with customers, and showcase the unique personality of a business. Register at eventbrite.com.

FRIDAY: SOS MARCHING BAND HOSTS GRADUATION: The Sounds of Success Community Marching Band will highlight six team members who are 2020 graduates of high schools and colleges during a May 29 celebration, 7 – 8:30 p.m. at New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Riviera Beach. State Sen. Bobby Powell will speak, as will City Councilwoman Julia A. Botel; Palm Beach County Sheriff candidate Alex Freeman; X102.3 FM radio personality Reggie D.; and Bishop Thomas A. Masters, the church’s pastor and former city mayor. Because of social distancing, the event will air live on the band’s social media pages.

DRIVE-THROUGH FOOD DISTRIBUTION MAY 29 AT GREYNOLDS PARK: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally A. Heyman and Feeding South Florida will host, starting at 9 a.m. at 18501 NE 22nd Ave., North Miami Beach. Vehicles should enter through the park entrance at Northeast 22nd Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive. Residents are encouraged to arrive early as food will be distributed on a ﬁrst come, ﬁrst served basis. Residents must stay in their vehicles and open their trunks when it’s their turn in line to receive the food. Residents unable to obtain food should visit feedingsouthflorida.org/covid19 and use the agency locator to ﬁnd a food pantry in their zip code.

FEEDING LOCAL YOUTH THIS SUMMER: North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime and Champions Unite will partner for the city’s disadvantaged youth in grades K-12. The Drive-Thru Food Distribution for Kids will take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., every Tuesday and Thursday, at Greenwich Studios, 12100 NE 16th Ave. Up to 800 meal packages will be provided at each distribution. Free refrigerated meal packages will contain three days’ worth of nutritious breakfast and lunch items every Tuesday and four days’ worth of food each Thursday. One package of food is available per child. Participating vehicles must line-up at NE 14th Avenue and 123rd Street. Only persons in vehicles may participate. Guests should open trunks when prompted and remain in vehicles with the windows up at all times. For more information call 305895-9815.



ZOOM POLITICAL FORUM: Sponsored by the Unrepresented People’s Positive Action Council (UP-PAC) and The Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr. Bar Association each Saturday at 9:45 a.m.

Saturday, May 30, Miami-Dade Circuit Court: Group 55 – Olanike “Nike” Adebayo & Joe Perkins; Group 57 – Carmen Cabarga & Roderick “Rod” Vereen; Group 67 Judge Mavel Ruiz & Marcia Giordano Hansen.

Saturday, June 6, Miami-Dade Circuit Court: Group 65 – Denise Martinez-Scanziani & Judge Thomas J. Rebull; Group 75 – Rosy Anette Aponte & Judge Dava J. Tunis. Go to: us02web.zoom.us/j/85609077563?pwd=NGRHRjJUUTAzeU84S3RHbGR0RmpCQT09

HALLANDALE CORONAVIRUS NEIGHBORHOOD AND HOUSING STABILIZATION PROGRAM: The Hallandale Beach CRA has approved $300,000 for the Coronavirus Neighborhood and Housing Stabilization Program, designed to assist families unable to make rental, utility, and mortgage payments during the COVID-19 crisis. Applications will close at midnight on Saturday, May, 30. Those in need can learn about eligibility requirements by calling the HBCRA hotline at 954-787-2055 or visiting cohbcra.org/corona/. Applicants will be chosen by lottery drawing being held on June 2, 2020.

NEW OPA-LOCKA WALK-UP TESTING SITE: The City of Opa-locka, the State of Florida and Miami-Dade County opened a new walk-up testing site Tuesday to provide COVID-19 coronavirus testing to symptomatic and asymptomatic members of the public 12 years old and older. The Community Based Testing Site (CBTS) is located at Sherbondy Park, 380 Bahman Ave. It will be open daily, seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., have the ability to conduct 200 tests per day, and is open to the public and free of charge. A doctor’s note or prescription is not needed to be eligible. Patients are encouraged to call 305-499-8767 to pre-register prior to arriving at the site, but walk-ins are welcomed. For other information visit opalockafl.gov/coronavirus.

BUSINESSES ARE YOU READY TO REOPEN? Take the COVID-19 Broward Business Survey. With public safety as a primary concern, the Broward County Ofﬁce of Economic and Small Business Development (OESBD) is focused on supporting the local business community to ensure everyone is prepared to get back to business. OESBD is supporting the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, Broward’s Public Private Partner, in asking all business owners take a quick 9-Question Survey. Go to: surveymonkey.com/r/GFLAllianceBusiness_Impact_2

“DEPRESSION IS NO JOKE” brings “Drive-By Therapy” host, local comedian, art therapist together to help struggling artists stay focused, part of “ArtServe Live” free Facebook series, set for Wednesday, June 3, 3 – 4:30 p.m. To register visit ArtServe’s Facebook Events Page.

VIRGINIA KEY BEACH 75TH ANNIVERSARY WELCOMES FAMILY STORIES: The City of Miami’s Virginia Key Beach Park Trust is reaching out to families, descendants and friends of those who participated, to help tell the heroic stories of the courageous action by African American citizens of Miami that changed the course of South Florida history. Call 305-960-4603 and/or visit virginiakeybeachpark.net.

