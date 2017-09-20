Staff Report

TALLAHASSEE – According to a release from The State of Florida, they partnered with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) this week to provide $133 million in Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for current food assistance recipients in areas most severely impacted by Hurricane Irma.

The release states DCF received a waiver of regulations from the USDA to make the mass benefit replacement possible on Sept. 15 and the effort was coordinated by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) to help current food assistance households that lost food destroyed by the storm or due to power outages.

It further stated the action provides aid to nearly 1.5 million households in 52 counties and households received 40 percent of the amount of their regular September benefits amount, with benefits automatically loaded into each household’s Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) account.

For more information about food assistance, visit www.myflorida.com/accessflorida/.