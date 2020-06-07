Miami, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Commission Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson again teamed with Feeding South Florida to feed more than 700 families at a drive-through free food distribution on May 30 at the Joseph Caleb Center

Residents ﬁnancially impacted by the COVID-19 state of emergency drove through the center’s parking lot with their trunks popped open to receive chicken, cheese, milk, and a variety of fresh produce including leafy greens, broccoli and sliced apples. Food also was distributed to home-bound residents in the community.

Chairwoman Edmonson and her staff were joined in the distribution effort by volunteers from a variety of organizations including Miami Power House Church and the Circle of Brotherhood.

“We’re doing this every Saturday through the end of June because the need still exists in the community as we can see from the hundreds of cars that show up every time,” Edmonson said.

Feeding South Florida is a Feeding America food bank and the largest in the state.

Commenting on another matter of worldwide attention, Edmonson said “I’ve been made aware that there are protests being held and planned throughout Miami-Dade County for the indescribable, senseless death of George Floyd.

“I am asking that you gather in a peaceful, lawful and orderly way. Let’s continue to pray for the family of George Floyd, the City of Minneapolis and all affected families throughout our nation.”