TULSA, OK – The Tulsa Community Foundation is rallying support around an initiative to rebuild Black Wall Street. The goal is to renovate the Greenwood Cultural Center and build an adjacent museum. Donations will go towards the construction of Greenwood Rising, a museum dedicated to the history of Black Wall Street, the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and the enduring Greenwood spirit. New light was shed on the race massacre in HBO’s newest show, ‘Watchmen.’ To view the GoFundMe, please visit: gf.me/v/c/7hzf/RebuildBlackWallstreet