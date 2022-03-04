Meet Janese McCutchen, the owner of Rell-Brook House of Naturals. In 2017 McCutchen got the shock of her life when she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Lupus called Lupus Nephritis. Within a year a kidney biopsy revealed she was rapidly moving toward kidney failure. The doctors told her she had to immediately begin Chemotherapy to suppress her immune system.

Devastated by the news and its reality for her husband and two minor children, she knew she had to be proactive. Right away she began looking for natural ways to help her immune system while on chemotherapy. That’s when she found recipes for Elderberry Syrup. Through extensive research and testing, McCutchen began adding other immune boosting herbs.

Ultimately, she created a special Elderberry Syrup of her own. The boosted Elderberry Syrup not only kept her from getting any colds and infections during chemo, but it began to help her family as well. The results were simply amazing. Today, A couple years later, McCutchen’s company Rell-Brook has created over five Elderberry products with Elderberry Lemonade and Elderberry Tea being their best sellers. Her products and now sold in over 10 retail stores, and she recently launched products on Amazon Prime!

