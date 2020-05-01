(Black PR Wire) – As one of the world’s top experts on infectious diseases and the United States’ go-to coronavirus adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci has spent much of the past few weeks ﬁelding questions from the public about the spread of COVID-19.

And yet somehow, amid all those questions, the doctor had failed to address a topic close to the hearts and, er, mouths, of 7-year-olds across the land – until now.

During an last week appearance on Will Smith’s new Snapchat show, "Will At Home," a 7-year-old girl from Los Angeles named Ava video-called in with the question: "Can the Tooth Fairy still come if I lose my tooth because of the coronavirus – and can she catch the virus?"

Valid question, Ava! Luckily, Dr. Fauci had good news in the Tooth Fairy department.

"I don’t think you need to worry about the Tooth Fairy," he said. "So when your tooth [falls] out, you stick it under the pillow and I’ll guarantee you that that Tooth Fairy is not going to get infected and is not going to get sick."

Other kids Will brought in via video chat to ask Dr. Fauci their burning questions wanted to know if it was safe to go for a walk (yes, just "stay six feet apart from anyone else," Fauci said) and whether the pandemic was "ever going to end." (Another valid question.)

"When we have a vaccine and we have enough baseline immunity," Fauci said.

"Will At Home," airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays on Snapchat Discover and YouTube.