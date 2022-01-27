Miami – Motivated by Board of Trustees pressure, the 13-year tenure of Florida International University president Mark Rosenberg has abruptly ended.

Effective January 21, 2022, Rosenberg’s resignation initially referenced his joy and sadness in departing from his beloved university. He acknowledged personal health concerns and the deteriorating health of his wife, Rosalie.

But days later January 23, Rosenberg provided a modiﬁed resignation letter. I this second statement he offered an apology to an unidentiﬁed person for imposing emotional difﬁculties. Rosenberg explained that his wife’s physical challenges and his own mental health problems contributed to regrettable conduct: “I unintentionally created emotional (not physical) entanglement,” Rosenberg wrote. “I have apologized. I apologize to you. I take full responsibility and regret my actions.”