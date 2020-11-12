Tallahassee, Fla. – This Veterans Day, and every day, the Florida Democratic Party honors America’s veterans, and gives thanks to our members of the military and our veterans for their service.

Terrie Rizzo, chair of the Florida Democratic Party released the following statement: "American veterans and service members are shining examples of freedom and democracy across the world. As I come from a family with a strong military tradition, I know the sacriﬁces our members of the armed services make to protect our country and make the world a safer place.

"It is essential that today we take a moment to reflect on these sacriﬁces, and the privileges we enjoy because of them.

"And while today we thank our veterans, that is not enough– we must also ﬁght for them year round. Our veterans deserve access to quality health care, housing security, and programs that ensure veterans a smooth transition from active duty back to civilian life. To truly honor our veterans, we must not stop ﬁghting for them.”