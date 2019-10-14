Fort Lauderdale, Fl. – The Florida Democratic Party held a roundtable on Gun Violence Prevention to announce its new initiative, Cease-Fire. The round table broadcast on Facebook Live, and featured seven panelists including FDP Chair Terrie Rizzo, Sen. Oscar Braynon, and Rep. Shevrin Jones.

Panelists discussed gun violence prevention in communities of color with high levels of gun violence, and announced a new initiative called Cease-Fire, which will be run by Clifton Addison, FDP Coalitions Director.