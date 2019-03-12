NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – The NoMi Golden Silver Seniors Program commemorated its fourth year of service with a luncheon celebrating local seniors and volunteers in the City of North Miami on Feb. 27.

The city’s Social Services Division hosted the 4th Annual Luncheon for the program at the Joe Celestin Center on 135th Street.

Guests enjoyed music, dancing and performances by Linda “Porsha” Estime. Program volunteers were also honored for their commitment and willingness to serve and assist the seniors and staff.

Through the program, North Miami seniors, ages 55 and older, enjoy weekly field trips, free exercise classes, informational presentations, social gatherings, crafts and additional activities.

From its inception in September 2015, the program has expanded from about 30 seniors serviced once a week to over 140 seniors serviced every Wednesday and Friday.

Participants have enjoyed trips to Holy Land in Orlando, the NASA Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex at Cape Canaveral, and Parrot Jungle in Miami.

“Our senior program is expanding rapidly,” said Vice Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime, who provided remarks at the luncheon, “and it is my hope and vision to create a senior center that our aging community can enjoy.”

Councilman Alix Desulme who founded the initiative in 2015 said, “I never imagined the program taking off like wildfire; but I’m glad it did.”

Councilwoman Carol Keys, who attended the celebration, said “It gives me so much joy seeing our seniors happy and enjoying themselves each week. They really appreciate our NoMi Golden Silver Seniors and I’m happy to support such a fabulous program.”s