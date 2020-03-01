West Palm Beach, Fla. – Grasford Smith has joined the national Litigation Practice Group of Akerman LLP, a top 100 U.S. law ﬁrm, in West Palm Beach.

Smith joins from Jones Foster P.A., bringing a wide array of experience in complex commercial litigation. Smith has particular expertise resolving matters in the ﬁnancial services, real estate, hospitality, retail, and maritime industries.

“We are committed to growing our national litigation team with people who are deeply rooted in their communities and skilled to address our clients’ needs,” said Lawrence Rochefort, chair of Akerman’s Litigation Practice Group.

“Grasford is widely respected in the Florida legal community and he brings vast knowledge in various areas of litigation that will be an incredible beneﬁt to our clients, who come from a diverse set of industries.”

Smith focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation and intellectual property litigation. He has experience representing a diverse range of clients, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, athletic leagues, technology companies, and a U.S. Congressman, in addition to a variety of small and medium-sized businesses.

Smith also handles local and national dispute matters concerning corporate governance, government enforcement actions, non-compete and conﬁdentiality agreements, trade secrets, real estate matters, construction defects, franchises, products liability, intellectual property, eminent domain, and disciplinary/admission matters before the Florida Bar.

Smith is an active member of the West Palm Beach business and legal communities. He currently sits on the board of directors of the American Heart Association, Anquan Boldin Foundation, and Urban League of Palm Beach County.

Additionally, he served on the City of West Palm Beach Mayor’s Transition Team Committee and the Economic Development & Jobs Policy Subcommittee in 2019.

On the legal front, Smith actively holds leadership roles with The Florida Bar, Palm Beach County Bar Association, Florida Supreme Court, and Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County.

He also currently serves as president of the National Bar Association’s Virgil Hawkins Florida Chapter, vice chair of the National Bar Association’s Minority Partners Division, president-elect of Palm Beach County’s Black Chamber of Commerce, and past president of the F. Malcolm Cunningham Sr. Bar Association.