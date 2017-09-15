Staff Report

There are many people in Florida still without power. Limited or zero funding or no access to food. However, South Florida residents are stepping up to the plate to love their neighbors during this trying time. Below are a list of relief and recovery efforts happening now:

Make the Homeless Smile Miami has been on the grounds before, during and after the storm. Now they are doing a wide-spread relief effort in Miami. They are currently looking for chefs and grill masters to help cook over 30 cases of meat at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59 Street in Miami. Visit their Go Fund Me page to donate to their relief fund. They also have other efforts across the city listed below. It is best to show up to volunteer:

Salvation Army Parking Lot in Little Havana, 901 W. Flagler in Miami

The ARC in Opa-Locka, 675 Ali Baba Avenue in Miami

Black Police Museum Precinct in Overtown, 480 NW 11 Street in Miami

Alonzo Kelley Park, 1455 NW 67 Street in Miami

Eureka Park, 18320 SW 119 Avenue in Miami.

The YWCA of Miami, located at 351 NW 5 Street in Miami, is handing out food and water and helping people with after-Irma relief from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today while supplies last. They are also helping people fill out public benefits and FEMA applications.

There is currently a clean-up, free food and building folks up Eureka Park in South Miami. They are asking the community to come out and invite people.

PLEASE NOTE: Updates on more relief efforts will be provided as they are received.