To honor the hard work of professional housekeepers this past year, Cintas Corporation created the 2021 Cintas S.H.I.N.E. (Star Housekeepers In a New Era) Award. A housekeeper from Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, Marie Rousseau, is among the nation’s best.

As a runner-up, she wins a $500 cash prize, and her property receives a training and product package to support cleanliness. Please see below for details about Marie and download her About Marie: In the nearly ﬁve years that Marie Rousseau has been employed by Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, she has made a signiﬁcant positive impact on the housekeeping operation, guests and her fellow team members and leaders. As the resort prepared to re-open to guests in 2020, Marie attended numerous training sessions to better understand new safety protocols. Due to her attention to detail, she trains most new housekeeping team members and does so in a caring and loving way. Marie is known as “Happy Feet” because of her positive and outgoing personality. Before each shift, she leads the team’s stretches and since she loves to dance, the exercises have become a dance routine for the entire housekeeping team.