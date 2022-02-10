CELEBRATE HISTORY, VISION & FUTURE! Feb. 10: Miami MoCAAD, in partnership with the Little Haiti Cultural Center, celebrates Black History Month and the Grand Reopening of the Caribbean Marketplace with an in-person and virtual #creativeconversation, “History, Vision & Future,” 7p.m., at 5925 NE 2nd Ave., Miami. Virtual/in-person event, Visit Eventbrite.com.

***

ROSCOÉ B. THICKÉ III DEBUT SOLO EXHIBITION: Audiences will have the opportunity to view the Miami-born photographer, visual artist, veteran, community advocate, and father of three’s rich body of work, centered around the Pork ‘n’ Beans Projects in Liberty City, starting Feb. 10 through May 15, at Oolite Arts, 928 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. Visit oolitearts.org.

***

POMPANO BEACH ARTS CELEBRATES BLACK HISTORY MONTH: An array of events including art exhibitions, concerts, free lectures, workshops and more. Visit pompano-beacharts.org/programs/black-historymonth-2022.

***

THIRD ANNUAL JAZZ & GOSPEL IN THE GARDENS: In honor of Black History Month, the sounds of feel-good music will fill the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, 253 Barcelona Rd. in the historic El Cid neighborhood of West Palm Beach, on Sundays during February:

• February 13: Nicole Yarling Jazz violinist and vocalist (quartet)

• February 20: Ritah Wilburn (quartet)

• February 27: Nikki Kidd Contemporary Jazz vocalist (quartet)

Admission to the series is free for members and participants in the grant-funded family program; $15 for non-member adults; $10 for seniors (age 65 and older); $7 for students; and children younger than five are free. Advance reservations are required. Parking is at the north entrance to ANSG at Palm Beach Day Academy, 1901 S. Flagler Drive. Visit ansg.org or call 561-832-5328.

***

FROST MUSIC LIVE KICKS OFF ON VALENTINE’S DAY: Highlights include the Jack Quartet, jazz master Terri Lyne Carrington, World Premiere Opera – The Leopard, The Music of Mason Bates, American Brass Quintet, an Earth Day Celebration with Maria Schneider and the HMI Orchestra, Jazz Roots storytellers Luciana Souza and and Vince Mendoza, and more, starting Feb. 14. Most concerts held at Gusman Concert Hall and live streamed at frostmusiclive.com.

***

MIAMI’S OWN CIERRA HARRIS RETURNS: The broadway actress will be featured as the Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Best Musical “Dear Evan Hansen” makes it anticipated Miami premier Feb. 15-20 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, N.E. 13th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami. For tickets call 305-949-6722 or visit arshtcenter.org.’

KRAVIS CENTER HONORS JAMES DRAYTON: The African-American Film Festival honors its founder, a local legend, during the 16th annual event, with “The Great Debaters,” Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online at kravis.org and by phone at 561-832-7469 or 800572-8471. Student/educator rush discount available for all screenings.

***

“BE MORE CHILL”: The Area Stage Company announces the South Florida premier of the high-energy musical that poses the question: “What if popularity came in a pill?” Through Feb. 27 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, N.E. 13th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami. Visit areastage.org.

***

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND: Slow Burn Theatre Company’s production of the 2018 Tony Award-Winner for Best Revival of a Musical is a Caribbean-infused tribute to the resilience of the human heart, through Feb. 20 in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Call 954-323-7884 or visit slowburntheatre.org.

***

SPADY BLACK YOUTH ART FESTIVAL FEB. 18: Milagro Center and Spady Cultural Heritage Museum will collaborate to to engage youth and community organizations through art, music and Black history, 6 p.m.outdoors at the museum, 170 NW 5th Ave., Delray Beach. Face masks and social distancing at the event are HIGHLY recommended. Visit visit http://bhyaaf.net/or email abacchus@milagrocenter.org.

“BEYOND MONET: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE:” A spectacular audio-visual journey through impressionism. Guests will become one with the paintings as larger than life projections of Monet’s works swirl around the space, immersing the viewer in color and light, and bringing art to life. Feb. 11 – 27, Ice Palace Studios,1400 N Miami Ave. Miami. Visit tickets.miamimonet.com/event/miamimonet-com. ***

"MATTERS OF THE INNER CITY": The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs hosts the ﬁrst solo exhibition in decades by Miami-based artist Charles Humes Jr., curated by Donnamarie Baptiste, in the Amadlozi Gallery, featuring a series of mixed-media works exploring the history, culture, and issues of Black diasporic communities in South Florida, through Feb. 19, 6161bNW 22nd Ave., Miami. Call 305-638-6771 or visit eventbrite.

***

25th ANNUAL MELTON MUSTAFA JAZZ FESTIVAL WEEKEND: Celebrating 25 years of providing the best in Jazz in South Florida, Fri, Feb. 25 – Sun, Feb. 27 at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 Northwest 2nd Ave. Miami. For tickets or other information visit meltonmustafajazzfestival.com or Eventbrite.com.

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: To news@sfltimes.com