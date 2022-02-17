SPADY BLACK YOUTH ART FESTIVAL FEB. 18: Milagro Center and Spady Cultural Heritage Museum will collaborate to to engage youth and community organizations through art, music and Black history, 6 p.m.outdoors at the museum, 170 NW 5th Ave., Delray Beach. Face masks and social distancing at the event are highly recommended. Visit bhyaaf.net/or email abacchus@milagrocenter.org.

***

HISTORY OF BLACK BUSINESS IN MIAMI: Iconic businesses share their stories of how they have survived through the years, and local agencies provide services to the community, Friday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. noon, Joe and Enid Demps Park (formerly known as Gould’s Park), 11350 SW 216 St., Miami. Register at mdcsbd.gob2g.com or call 305-375-3156.

***

BLACK HISTORY GOSPEL MUSIC BRUNCH & AWARDS: The Miami Dade Alliance of Gospel Music Professionals/Gospel Industry Network’s fifth annual event, Saturday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m. at Bethel Apostolic Temple, 1855 NW 119th St., Miami, will once again feature “edutainment” focused on the legacy of gospel music, in addition to live music, cultural presentations and performances, and also honor gospel industry greats and community legends who have made their mark in South Florida and beyond. Visit Eventbrite.com.

***

BOYNTON BEACH ART DISTRICT ART WALK: Artists, vendors, music, food trucks, open art studios, activities and games for both kids and adults, Saturday, Feb. 19, 6 – 9 p.m. 410 W. Industrial Ave., Boynton Beach FL 33426. Visit Eventbrite.com.

***

"MATTERS OF THE INNER CITY": The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs hosts the first solo exhibition in decades by Miami-based artist Charles Humes Jr., curated by Donnamarie Baptiste, in the Amadlozi Gallery, featuring mixed-media works exploring the history, culture, and issues of Black diasporic communities in South Florida, through Feb. 19, 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami. Call 305-638-6771 or visit eventbrite.

***

COMMUNITY CONVERSATONS: With thought leaders making a difference, online Feb. 23, 7 – 8:30 p.m., sponsored by the Greater Miami Links, Inc., and the National Trends and Services Facet. Visit facebook.com/GreaterMiamiLinksInc

***

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND: Slow Burn Theatre Company’s production of the 2018 Tony Award-Winner for Best Revival of a Musical is a Caribbean-infused tribute to the resilience of the human heart, through Feb. 20 in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Call 954-323-7884 or visit slowburntheatre.org.

***

25th ANNUAL MELTON MUSTAFA JAZZ FESTIVAL WEEKEND: Celebrating 25 years of providing the best in Jazz in South Florida, Friday, Feb. 25 – Sunday, Feb. 27 at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 Northwest 2nd Ave. Miami. For tickets or other information visit meltonmustafajazzfestival.com or Eventbrite.com.

***

ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER: The homecoming engagement at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami Dade County opens on Friday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. with a program commemorating 10 years of Artistic Director Robert Battle’s visionary leadership, and also features Ailey Resident Choreographer Jamar Roberts, who will share a farewell with audiences in his hometown in a special performance on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m., and includes the 50th anniversary of Alvin Ailey’s “Cry.” A virtual school-time performance will be made available to Miami-Dade public and private schools during Black History Month. Presented as part of the Arsht Center’s Knight Masterworks Dance Series. Tickets available at the box office by calling 305-949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

***

SMALL ISLAND BIG SONG: Miami Dade College’s Live Arts Miami presents a globally acclaimed collective of musicians representing 16 island nations of the Pacific and Indian Oceans in a live concert Friday, Feb. 25, at the North Beach Bandshell, 272 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets at northbeachbandshell.com or visit liveartsmiami.org.

***

ROSCOÉ B. THICKÉ III DEBUT SOLO EXHIBITION: Audiences will have the opportunity to view the Miami-born photographer, visual artist, veteran, community advocate and father’s rich body of work, centered around the Pork ‘n’ Beans Projects in Liberty City, through May 15, at Oolite Arts, 928 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. Visit oolitearts.org.

***

POMPANO BEACH ARTS CELEBRATES BLACK HISTORY MONTH: An array of events including art exhibitions, concerts, free lectures, workshops and more. Visit pompanobeacharts.org/programs/black-history-month-2022.

***

THIRD ANNUAL JAZZ & GOSPEL IN THE GARDENS: In honor of Black History Month, the sounds of feel-good music will fill the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, 253 Barcelona Rd. in the historic El Cid neighborhood of West Palm Beach, on Sundays during February:

• February 20: Ritah Wilburn (quartet)

• February 27: Nikki Kidd Contemporary Jazz vocalist (quartet)

Admission to the series is free for members and participants in the grant-funded family program; $15 for non-member adults; $10 for seniors (age 65 and older); $7 for students; and children younger than five are free. Advance reservations are required. Parking is at the north entrance to ANSG at Palm Beach Day Academy, 1901 S. Flagler Drive. Visit ansg.org or call 561-832-5328.

***

FROST MUSIC LIVE: Highlights include the Jack Quartet, jazz master Terri Lyne Carrington, World Premiere Opera – “The Leopard,” The Music of Mason Bates, American Brass Quintet, an Earth Day Celebration with Maria Schneider and the HMI Orchestra, Jazz Roots storytellers Luciana Souza and and Vince Mendoza, and more. Most concerts held at Gusman Concert Hall and live streamed at frostmusiclive.com.

***

MIAMI’S OWN CIERRA HARRIS RETURNS: The broadway actress will be featured as the Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Best Musical “Dear Evan

Hansen” makes it anticipated Miami premier, through Feb. 20 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, N.E. 13th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami. For tickets call 305-949-6722 or visit arshtcenter.org.

***

SEN. LARCENIA J. BULLARD OPENING NIGHT EXHIBIT: Capturing the spirit of her life, legacy and impact on the South Dade Community, the opening night exhibit will be held from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the South Dade Black History Center, 14508 Lincoln Blvd, Miami. Call 305-7900554, email sdblackhistory@miamidade.gov or follow the @SouthDadeBHC on Instagram and Facebook.

***

“BE MORE CHILL”: The Area Stage Company announces the South Florida premier of the high-energy musical that poses the question: “What if popularity came in a pill?” Through Feb. 27 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, N.E. 13th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami. Visit areastage.org.

***

“BEYOND MONET: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE:” A spectacular audio-visual journey through impressionism. Guests will become one with the paintings as larger than life projections of Monet’s works swirl around the space, immersing the viewer in color and light, and bringing art to life, through Feb. 27, Ice Palace Studios,1400 N Miami Ave. Miami. Visit tickets.miamimonet.com/event/miamimonet-com.

***

