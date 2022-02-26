BLACK META FEST: The Future of Black History in the Metaverse, a weeklong free virtual festival through Feb. 27, is a collaboration of Black Web 3 professionals who are actively creating and teaching within the space. Individuals from various disciplines interested in learning about cryptocurrency, NFTs, DAOs, the "metaverse" and blockchain development are welcomed. Deeper Tones Collective wants to show Black professionals how to make the most of the emerging technologies. Visit blackmeta.io.

***

WEAR BLACK FOR A CAUSE: Fundraising event supporting Magdalene’s Gate to provide a teen shelter for girls and prevent child sex trafficking, Thursday, Feb. 24, 7-9 p.m., Smitty’s Restaurant, 1134 NW 6th St., Fort Lauderdale.

***

25th ANNUAL MELTON MUSTAFA JAZZ FESTIVAL WEEKEND: Celebrating 25 years of providing the best in Jazz in South Florida, Friday, Feb. 25 Sunday, Feb. 27 at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 Northwest 2nd Ave. Miami. For tickets or other information visit meltonmustafajazzfestival.com or Eventbrite.com. ***

ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER: The homecoming engagement at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami Dade County opens on Friday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. with a program commemorating 10 years of Artistic Director Robert Battle’s visionary leadership, and also features Ailey Resident Choreographer Jamar Roberts, who will share a farewell with audiences in his hometown in a special performance on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m., and includes the 50th anniversary of Alvin Ailey’s “Cry.” A virtual school-time performance will be made available to Miami-Dade public and private schools during Black History Month. Presented as part of the Arsht Center’s Knight Masterworks Dance Series. Tickets available at the box office by calling 305-949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

***

SMALL ISLAND BIG SONG: Miami Dade College’s Live Arts Miami presents a globally acclaimed collective of musicians representing 16 island nations of the Pacific and Indian Oceans in a live concert Friday, Feb. 25, at the North Beach Bandshell, 272 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets at northbeachbandshell.com or visit liveartsmiami.org.

***

SISTRUNK PARADE & FESTIVAL: A fun-filled day with something for every age group: bands, Caribbean dancers, vendors offering plenty of food, arts & crafts, Saturday, Feb. 26 along Fort Lauderdale’s Historic Sistrunk Boulevard, with headliner Keith Sweat, Raheem DeVaughn, A. Randolph and the S.M.A.S.H. Room. Festival following parade.

***

EDDIE GRIFFIN LIVE IN CONCERT: The popular comedian turned actor, with memorable film and TV roles in “Undercover Brother,” “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” “John Q,” “Scary Movie 3,” “A Star is Born” and “Malcolm & Eddie,” performs at The Center in Coral Springs, Saturday, Feb. 26. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8. Visit thecentercs.com.

***

NOMI MUSIC FEST: The City of North Miami’s annual event is back Saturday, Feb. 26, 6 – 11 p.m. at Cagni Park, 13498 NE 8 Ave., North Miami. Tickets start at $20 via Eventbrite, $30 at the door. Visit NoMiFest.com.

***

THIRD ANNUAL JAZZ & GOSPEL IN THE GARDENS: In honor of Black History Month, the sounds of feel-good music will fill the Ann Norton Sculpture

Gardens, 253 Barcelona Rd. in the historic El Cid neighborhood of West Palm Beach. Sunday, Feb. 27, the Nikki Kidd Contemporary Jazz vocalist quartet. Admission free for members and participants in the grant-funded family program; $15 for non-member adults; $10 for seniors (age 65 and older); $7 for students; and children younger than five are free. Advance reservations are required. Parking is at the north entrance to ANSG at Palm Beach Day Academy, 1901 S. Flagler Drive. Visit ansg.org or call 561-832-5328.

***

“BE MORE CHILL”: The Area Stage Company announces the South Florida premier of the high-energy musical that poses the question: “What if popularity came in a pill?” Through Feb. 27 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, N.E. 13th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami. Visit areastage.org.

***

“BEYOND MONET: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE:” A spectacular audio-visual journey through impressionism. Guests will become one with the paintings as larger than life projections of Monet’s works swirl around the space, immersing the viewer in color and light, and bringing art to life, through Feb. 27, Ice Palace Studios,1400 N Miami Ave. Miami. Visit tickets.miamimonet.com/event/miamimonet-com.

***

FROST MUSIC LIVE: Highlights include the world premiere of The Leopard – Frost Opera Theater and Frost Symphony Orchestra, featuring bass-baritone Kevin Short (Chevalley di Monterzuolo), who has appeared at the Metropolitan Opera where he has sung some 129 roles, Saturday and Sunday, March 5 and 6, 3:00 p.m., South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 St., Cutler Bay. Visit smdcac.org.

***

SEN. LARCENIA J. BULLARD EXHIBIT: Capturing the spirit of her life, legacy and impact on the South Dade Community, at the South Dade Black History Center, 14508 Lincoln Blvd, Miami. Call 305-7900554, email sdblackhistory@miamidade.gov or follow the @SouthDadeBHC on Instagram and Facebook.

***

