Tallahassee, Fla. – February 5, 2020–On February 10th, viewers across America will witness the launch of the nation’s only African American news network, Black News Channel (BNC). BNC’s state-of-the-art network operations center is based in Tallahassee, Florida, with news bureaus located throughout the country. BNC will provide culturally specific, intelligent programming that is informative, educational, inspiring, and empowering to its audience. BNC’s collaboration with the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA)—an organization that represents African American newspapers nationwide—will provide the network access to stories not covered by other news organizations. In addition, BNC’s partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) offers internship and training opportunities for the nation’s next generation of aspiring young journalists.

At launch, BNC can be seen on Spectrum, Xfinity X-1 Platform, and Dish Network. Soon after launch, BNC will also be available on Sling, Vizio Smart TVs, Xumo and Roku Channel. With its additional distribution partners, the network will have a cumulative total of 100+ million homes sharing in the BNC experience. Details for these and other distribution platforms will be announced as they become available.

“I have traveled around the country participating in interviews, serving on panel discussions, and sharing BNC’s mission and commitment to telling a more complete story of the African American community,” BNC Chairman and Co-founder J.C. Watts, Jr. said. “There is growing interest and anticipation about the Black News Channel, as well as a palpable level of excitement about our launch”

“The launch of Black News Channel will be not only historic, but also transformational,” said CEO and Cofounder Bob Brillante. “We will shed more light on the stories that demonstrate our commonality, rather than those that highlight our differences.”

For more information about programming and upcoming announcements regarding additional distribution partners and viewing options, visit BNC’s website.