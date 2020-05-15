Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Black PR Wire) – The Daily Business Review has recognized Government Law & Lobbying Shareholder Yolanda Cash Jackson as a “Best Mentor” in its 2020 Professional Excellence Awards.

The “Best Mentor” awards are given to South Florida attorneys who have taken it upon themselves to prepare the next generation of legal talent by passing along valuable knowledge and paving the way for advancement and stellar contributions to the profession

Jackson, a trailblazing governmental relations attorney, has a strong reputation for mentoring law students, lawyers, and junior lobbyists through her example of leadership and commitment to civic, charitable and professional organizations.

In 2019, she made history as the ﬁrst African American woman to deliver the commencement address at the University of Florida, Levin College of Law.

In addition, she co-founded The National Black Lobbyist Association to promote diversity and inclusion in the lobbying corps at state capitols and encourage dialogue and collaboration among lobbyists, legislative staff, elected ofﬁcials and corporate entities.

She also serves on Becker’s Management Committee, which sets the strategic direction and oversees the management and operation of the ﬁrm In 2019, Jackson received the Wanda and Janice Wilson Foundation’s 2019 Top Florida Lobbyist Award; the Hero of Liberty City Award and the CaroleAnn Taylor Legend Award.

Jackson will join fellow honorees at the DBR’s annual Professional Excellence Awards event set for October 7, 2020, at the Rusty Pelican in Miami. The event, which is usually a spring gathering, will be held in the fall due to the coronavirus. The DBR’s annual Professional Excellence Awards will recognize more than 70 honorees in South Florida for their work across a variety of legal disciplines.