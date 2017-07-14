Staff Report

MIAMI – For the fourth year in a row, Headliner Market Group (HMG), City of Miami Commission Chairman Keon Hardemon, and the Southeast Overtown / Park West Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) are bringing back the highly anticpated Overtown Music & Arts Festival (OMAF), tomorrow, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Overtown Business & Entertainment District, located at NW 2 & 3 Avenues between NW 8 & 10 Streets.

Free to the public, this year’s festival will feature live performances by multi-platinum selling talent including 5-time Grammy Award winning artist Cee Lo Green, known for his hits including “Crazy” and “Forget You.” Cee Lo will be joined by Grammy-nominated songstress Keyshia Cole as well as Tito Puente Jr., Ruff Endz Inner Circle, RL of famed group Next whose hit songs include “Wifey”, “Butta Love” and “Too Close.” Multiplatinum singer Monica will also serve as a guest host.

The family-friendly festival will also feature a Youth Zone, powered by the non-profit Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success (T.E.E.S.) and new activations include a BBQ Cook-Off Competition and OMAF Art Expo Zone that works in nurture artistic excellence in the community.

The Youth Zone is presented by the Green Family Foundation and activities include” Do-It-Yourself (DIY) arts where children can create their own t-shirts, hats, jewelry and more. It will also feature fitness activities, competitions, bounce houses, music and live stage performances.

In addition, this year the Miami-Dade Public Library System’s Technobus, a mobile technology innovation lab, will be on site for all to enjoy. The Perez Art Museum (PAMM) will be distributing guest passes to the museum along with coloring sheets. History Miami Museum will also feature an art activity involving the historic Buena Vista trolley.

The Art Expo Zone will nurture artistic excellence and artists’ entrepreneurial spirit. Festival goers will have a unique opportunity to view performing live art installations and engage in conversations with artists: Alejandro Guzman, Blu Tattoo and more to be announced. The zone will also showcase photography, multi-dimensional mixed media works, pottery and handcrafted jewelry by local artists.

Festivalgoers will play judge and experience the bold flavors in the festival’s first cook-off competition, wherein restaurants including Double D’s BBQ and more will compete for bragging rights and onlookers will be able to sample and cast their vote for the best BBQ.

Sponsors include: City of Miami Commission Chairman Keon Hardemon, South East Overtown / Park West Community Redevelopment Agency, Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success (T.E.E.S.), House of Wings and Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

For more information about the festival, visit www.overtownmusicandartsfestival.com or visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/OvertownMusicArtsFestival, on Twitter @OvertownMAF and Instagram @OvertownMusicArtsFestival