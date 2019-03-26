MIAMI, Fla. – Women’s History Month is being recognized in a variety of ways by schools, civic groups and community organizations across the country, including the North Miami-based Ladies of Valor Empowerment (L.O.V.E.), hosting its 5th Annual “Women Who Dare With L.O.V.E.” event.

Based in Miami-Dade County’s Haitian American community, L.O.V.E. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to empowering underprivileged women to achieve self-sufficiency by providing professional clothing and career development services at no charge.

The group will pay tribute to women’s achievements during a free, fun-filled day on March 23, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Johnson & Wales University Wildcat Center, 1600 NE 126 St., North Miami.

In keeping with its mission to inspire women and girls of all ages to achieve personal and professional success, L.O.V.E. will salute Marlene Bastien, executive director of the Family Action Network Movement (FANM), with its “2019 Woman Pioneer Award.”

This day of career-focused enrichment also features speakers who will discuss their paths to success – and some of the personal and professional challenges they encountered along the way. Moderated by Hot 105 Radio personality Shelby Rushin, speakers include:

• Ismare Monreal, Dean of Students, Johnson & Wales University; • Natacha Alexandre, VP Business Sales, City National Bank; and • Aida Smith, VP/Store Manager, Macy’s.

“We are thrilled to welcome a truly impressive panel of high-achieving women who are making history in Miami through their dedication to our community and the many feats of leadership they’ve exhibited in their chosen fields,” said Alourdes Pierre, L.O.V.E. founder and CEO.

In addition, of L.O.V.E. sponsors Youth of Valor Empowerment (Y.O.V.E.), an after school leadership development program with a mission to mentor highrisk high school girls, ages 14-18, to lead themselves with confidence and integrity, become college bound, career focused, and develop their potential to join the next generation of women leaders for tomorrow.

The Alliance of Career Development Non-Profits (ACDN) is supporting the event along with Johnson & Wales University and Macy’s Aventura. For other information call 786-615-2234.