West Palm Beach Fla. – Perennial South Florida King Holiday observances included the Martin Luther King Jr. Coordinating Committee’s 39th Annual Scholarship Breakfast on Monday at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Addressing this year’s theme, “A Legacy is a Life of Service. Live the Legacy and Realize the Dream,” keynote speaker Yvette Miley, senior vice president of MSNBC and NBC News, inspired the audience which included the many youths who won MLK Competition Award recognition in categories ranging from essay to oratory, art to photography. Miley (center), a Riviera Beach native and resident, paid homage not only to King, but to Dr. Gerald Burke (center left), a beloved retired teacher and one her key mentors. State Sen. Bobby Powell Jr. (bottom) served as master of ceremonies for the event that drew an estimated 1,000 guests.

PHOTOS COURTESY OF KRISTA ZAPATA PALACIOS, SKYE HINSON AND C.B. HANIF FOR SOUTH FLORIDA TIMES