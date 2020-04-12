NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – To support families unable to participate in the pop-up drive-by grocery distributions offered throughout South Florida, Joshua’s Heart Foundation (JHF), local NFL star and North Miami Beach native Johnathan Cyprien, along with the City of North Miami Beach, joined forces to deliver two weeks’ worth of groceries and household essentials to pre-selected residents.

The delivery served 426 families plus 15 Kosher families. It was made possible through the partnership between JHF and the City of NMB, a $4,000 donation from Cyprien’s Cypsquad ARY Foundation and other ﬁnancial support from Joshua’s Heart and their longstanding sponsors Howard and Stephanie Krass.

Additional in-kind donations from Nick & Teresa Sharp of Threefold, JCS Community Kosher Food Bank and Broward Meat and Fish supplemented the essential items.

Employees from Joshua’s Heart, the city and its Police Department provided no-contact deliveries to families living below the poverty level.

Atlanta Falcons strong safety and former Florida International University star Cyprien, North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony F. DeFillipo, and other city ofﬁcials arrived at City Hall early to assist volunteers in pre-packing grocery items for the deliveries.

“The entire event was great,” said Cyprien who accompanied the ﬁrst leg of the food caravan. “I am so grateful to be able to serve the members of my hometown community. Many thanks to Joshua’s Heart and the City of North Miami Beach for allowing me to contribute.”

Speaking on behalf of the city, DeFillipo said he was “forever thankful and grateful for the generosity and the helping hand extended during this great time of need. The city has received hundreds of responses expressing the gratitude felt by the community for this kind gesture.”

Cyprien in his seventh year in the NFL. In February 2019 he was awarded the key to the City of North Miami Beach in recognition of his philanthropic work in the community.

Joshua’s Heart, the 501(c)3 not-forproﬁt that he founded, is dedicated to the ﬁght against global hunger and poverty, including serving the most vulnerable citizens in combatting COVID19.

For other information visit joshuasheart.org.