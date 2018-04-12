Dillard High School Art Teacher Celestin Joseph (second from right) with Dillard High School students Melanie De la Hoz, Michelle Carmona, Yazmin Ibarguen. The students were among thirty seniors from ten Broward County Public Schools to receive Arts for the Future Scholarships during the 19th annual Stars on Parade extravaganza at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

The scholarships will allow the talented seniors to continue their studies in the visual, performing and technical arts at colleges, universities and educational training institutions.

The Arts for the Future Scholarship Fund is a community-wide initiative to promote artistic career opportunities for graduating seniors. One of the largest programs of its kind in the nation, the fund has bestowed $912,000 in scholarships to more than 880 talented high school seniors since 1999.