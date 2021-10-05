Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – BBX Capital, Inc. has announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Marcia Barry-Smith to the board.

Barry-Smith is a renowned and respected professional within the South Florida community.

Barry-Smith is president and CEO of MBS Consulting Services, a role she assumed in 2012.

Prior to her current role, she served in the banking industry for over 30 years, in which she served as a senior vice president and CRA ofﬁcer at BankAtlantic and a senior vice president of Citizens Federal Bank.

TRAILBLAZER

During her tenure at BankAtlantic, she also served as executive director of the BankAtlantic Foundation from 2009-2012.

MARCIA BARRY-SMITH: Renowned and respected banking industry professional for more than 30 years while contributing extensive community service and earning myriad recognitions.

During her time at MBS Consulting Services, Barry-Smith has served as the director of Community Relations and Outreach and director of Government Relations, Policy, and Advocacy at Habitat for Humanity of Broward County, and has also been engaged by the United Way of Broward as its Executive Housing Strategist.

She has also served on various boards and councils, including Neighbors for Neighbors, Women in Distress, the Broward County Housing Council (serving as its chair), and the City of Lauderhill Affordable Housing Committee, and has been the recipient of various awards, including the Susan B. Anthony Community Activist of the year award, Lifetime Achievement Award – NPO 2019, and most recently the Jamaican Trailblazer 2021 award.

“OF GREAT VALUE” Barry-Smith was educated at the University of Toronto – Trinity College.

“We are pleased to have Marcia join the BBX Capital Board of Directors,” said Jarett S. Levan, chief executive officer and president of BBX Capital, Inc.

“We believe her professional experience in the banking industry and her engagements as a consultant with nonprofit organizations throughout South Florida, both specifically focused on service to the underserved in our South Florida community, will be of great value as she joins our board.

“We welcome Marcia’s leadership and experience.”