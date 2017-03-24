Man writing

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Property tax bills from 2016 must be paid by Friday, March 31, 2017. Residents can save time and avoid long lines by using the County’s one-day express tax payment drop-off service event on March 31, located at the Governmental Center west-side Annex entrance, 115 S. Andrews Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

Tax payments can be submitted to the express drop off service from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To access the event, customers should enter the parking lot from the Brickell Avenue side of the Governmental Center and follow the signs into the public parking lot.

County staff wearing official shirts and badges will be on hand to collect payments. In order for tax payments to be accepted by express drop-off, they must be:

• Current 2016 tax payments only. No delinquent tax payments will be accepted.

• Accompanied by original tax bill (which will be stamped “Received” by the collection agent, and that portion returned to you as proof of submitting payment).

• Payment in full (no partial payments).

• Payment by Check Only (personal or certified). No cash or credit card payments will be accepted. All checks must be in US Funds, issued by a US Bank Account.

Payments will be processed on the day they are received. Taxpayers can visit broward.county-taxes.com to verify that their payment has posted, and to print a copy of their receipt by entering their property account number.

The Records, Taxes and Treasury Division will also continue to accept property tax payments at their offices in the Governmental Center Annex, 115 S. Andrews Avenue, Suite A100, in Fort Lauderdale, through March 31, 2017.

Payments can also be mailed in your green return envelope, made online, or at any Broward County branch of Wells Fargo through March 31, 2017.

All property taxes not paid by March 31, 2017 are delinquent and subject to interest and fees. For more information, call 954-831-4000.