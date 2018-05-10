On Friday morning, May 4, the Aging and Disability Resource Center celebrated Older Americans Month by coordinating the 35th Annual Senior Hall of Fame Breakfast. Ten new members of the Broward Senior Hall of Fame were present at the special event. They were installed by past electees.

Pictured above: Edith Lederberg, Executive Director, Aging and Disability Resource Center; Joel S. Fass, Esq., Areawide Council on Aging Board Member; Theodora Williams, President, Areawide Council on Aging; and Broward County Mayor Beam Furr.