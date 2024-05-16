CANDIDATE POWELL: With his wife, local attorney Whitney Powell, herself noted for her service in the community, at his County Commission election event Tuesday.PHOTO COURTESY OF MALCOLM SUMMONS II

Riviera Beach, Fla. – State Sen. Bobby Powell Jr. (DWest Palm Beach) kicked off his campaign for the Palm Beach County Commission District 7 seat at Boulevard Subs in Riviera Beach on Tuesday, joined by numerous community members and leaders including pastors, activists, business owners and present and future elected ofﬁcials.

“Boulevard Subs is one of the hottest and trendsetting food establishments that recently opened in the city and the owner is all about community, so we wanted to have our homecoming there,” said Powell of the establishment at 1533 W. Blue Heron Blvd.

"There was really no other choice when it came to bring people out to the heart of the community."

This was the campaign’s ﬁrst event in Riviera Beach since Powell, whose primary opponent is attorney and former West Palm Beach Commissioner Richard Ryles, announced his bid to replace County Commissioner Mack Bernard, who is terming out after serving eight years.

Bernard, who is running to replace Powell in the Senate, was among notable attendees Tuesday along with former County Commissioner, former State Rep. and former Mangonia Park ofﬁcial Addie L. Greene.

"Sen. Powell is doing what I commanded of him and that is to bring up future leaders behind him,” said Greene, founder of the Palm Beach County Black Elected Ofﬁcials caucus (PBCBEO). “I brought up James Henry Harper and that is what Commissioner Mack Bernard did with him and him with Rep. (Jervonte) Edmonds."

Powell, having served in the Florida Senate for eight years and the Florida House for four, brings a wealth of experience and track record of hard work, deep-rooted commitment and service to the community in which he was born and raised.

He has garnered impressive momentum for his campaign, amassing more than $173,000 in campaign contributions during the last reporting period, with robust endorsements and support from the local community.

"I am excited about what the future holds for this community and the surrounding business and people," said Powell.

District 7 encompasses all or parts of Briny Breezes, Delray Beach, Gulf Stream, Hypoluxo, Lantana, Mangonia Park, Palm Beach, Palm Beach Shores, Riviera Beach, and West Palm Beach.