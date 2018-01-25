Karen Stephens and Andre Gainey are nominees for this year’s Carbonell Awards.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. —Nominations were announced for the 42nd annual Carbonell Awards, which honors excellence in theater in South Florida.

Zoetic Stage in Miami led with 17 nominations for their productions of The Caretaker, Fuacata, Sunday in the Park with George and Top Dog/Underdog.

Miami-Dade theaters earned 42 nominations, Palm Beach County earned 38 nominations and Broward County earned 20 nominations. Nominations were spread over 44 shows from theaters stretching from Coral Gables north to Jupiter.

The awards will be handed out at the Carbonell Awards ceremony, which will be held Monday, April 2, at 7:30 p.m., at Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale.

Local theater favorites, Karen Stephens, Andre Gainey and Carolyn Johnson were among the actors nominated.

In addition to recognizing the stars of today, the Carbonell Awards’ core mission is to award scholarships to the talent of tomorrow. Applications for the Jack Zink Memorial Carbonell Awards Scholarships are currently being accepted. Full info at http://carbonellawards.org/scholarships/. The deadline to apply is February 5.

“South Florida’s regional theaters continue to excel, making the job of evaluating shows more difficult each year,” said Jody Leshinsky, president of the Carbonell Awards Board of Directors. “Last year the Carbonell Award’s 100 nominations were spread over 36 shows. This year 44 shows have been honored with nominations. That alone shows the upward trend of quality South Florida theater audiences.”

The Carbonell Awards is a not-for-profit organization and is funded by tax-deductible donations and award sponsorships. This season’s sponsors include South Florida Cultural Consortium, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Rita and Jerry Cohen, Kerry and Scott Shiller, South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, Mary Ellen and Michael Peyton, Tony Finstrom the Palm Beach Cultural Council and the South Florida Theatre League.

All tickets are priced at $25 and will go on sale to the public on March 9. They can be purchased at the Broward Center’s Box Office by calling 954-462-0222 or visiting www.browardcenter.org.

A complete list of the 2017 nominations and a breakdown of nominations by county, theater and production follows can be viewed at carbonellawards.org.