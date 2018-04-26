PHOTO COURTESY OF GREGORY REED

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Adults looking to join the workforce or obtain employment in a new field might need assistance with preparing resumes, practicing their interviewing skills or other aspects of the employment process. To that end, the Carrie Meek Foundation recently joined with the Miami Dade College North Campus to host the first job readiness training program orientation session. The Foundation’s workforce program focuses on preparing individuals for work through pre-employment skills, industry specific training, and providing an opportunity to receive training for which industry-recognized national certification is available. The Foundation has contracted with Miami Dade College to provide this job readiness training to empower the participants for success, promote job retention and foster career development.

“Our mission for the workforce development program is to provide residents with necessary information and assist them in becoming more marketable to employers who are creating jobs at the CMIBP and to other employers at locations throughout MiamiDade County,” says Tony E. Crapp, Sr., Executive Director of the Carrie Meek Foundation. “Those who may be interested in attending one of our job readiness workshops should contact the foundation to pursue the opportunity to be included in this program.”

Topics covered by the training program include résumé and job application preparation, interview skills, direction in job seeking, appropriate attire and workplace behavior, among other areas related to job readiness assistance. The Carrie Meek Foundation plans to continue its efforts in job readiness training by providing these sessions to residents of the community as part of its workforce development efforts in support of the Carrie Meek International Business Park (CMIBP) at the Miami-Opa-locka Airport.

For more information, call 786-613-7399.