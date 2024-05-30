RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, below left, was in the house for the "Boxing for a Cause" charity event Saturday at the Dan Callaway (Tate) Recreation Complex in Riviera Beach. The amateur boxing charity event for mental health was an initiative by Riviera Beach Councilman Douglas Lawson and Palm Beach Boxing of West Palm Beach, to support the Sincere2000 Foundation in raising awareness about the signiﬁcance of mental illness and suicide prevention. During the ﬁght card of 15 bouts, Amarion Willis, above in red, of Palm Beach Boxing, defeated Omar Sanchez of University Boxing in two rounds of sparring in the 132-pound (Elite Male) weight class. Visit sincere2000.org.