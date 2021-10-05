Boca Raton, Fla. – The Palm Beach State College Foundation hosted more than 150 guests at the Boca Raton campus Sept. 21 to share its vision, welcome new leadership and recognize the signiﬁcance of Palm Beach State’s impact on the community for nearly 90 years.

With the selection of Van Williams earlier this year as the new campus provost and dean of student services, the celebration luncheon was the backdrop to formally introduce him to the community and share new goals for the 900-student Boca Raton campus established in 1983.

PHILANTHROPIC SUPPORT Guests at the event, chaired by South Florida businesswoman, philanthropist and PBSC Foundation Board member Yvonne Boice, included Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Sachs; Boca Raton City Council members Yvette Drucker and Andy Thomson; Boynton Beach Mayor Steven Grant; South Florida businesswoman and healthcare philanthropist Christine Lynn; and Troy McLellan, CEO of the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce.

Carolyn Williams, vice chair of the PBSC District Board of Trustees, and Trustee Patrice Bishop, were also in attendance for the celebration, which took place at the Countess de Hoernle Humanities and Technology Building, made possible by philanthropic support of the Countess Henrietta de Hoernle in 2005.

The luncheon also featured inspirational remarks from guest speaker BJ “Buddie” Penn, a former assistant secretary and acting secretary of the Navy and well-known Washington, D.C. area civic leader.

Penn recalled his dream of becoming an aviator and developing great leadership skills that have served him throughout a decorated career. He also mentioned the signiﬁcant people who motivated him over the years, equating this to Palm Beach State’s mission to transform lives.

Given his role as secretary of the National Trust for the Humanities, Penn said he was pleased to learn of the subjects and programs offered by the college.

“I think it’s fantastic that your curriculum also includes the seven humanities which are absolutely essential if we are to continue as a democratic society.”

“TOWARD ONE ANOTHER” PBSC President Ava L. Parker shared how the college is impacting Palm Beach County and serving the community even through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So many of our classes went remote but because we are the leading workforce provider within our community, we didn’t have the option to go 100 percent virtual,” Parker said.

“We had to make sure some of our programs remained open because of our responsibility to our community.”

Williams, who took the helm of the campus June 1, expressed gratitude toward the college and the community in supporting his new role and said he looks forward to developing even more relationships with the Boca Raton community.

“We have to take far more steps toward one another than away,” Williams said.