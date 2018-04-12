Congratulations to the 2017 Dwyer Awards Recipients

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Many believe educators are unsung heroes because of their low pay and demanding responsibilities. Each year, the Economic Council of Palm Beach County, Inc. and the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, Inc. honor outstanding educators from public and private schools in Palm Beach County to show support and provide financial rewards to a deserving few.

The 30 finalists for the 34th Annual William T. Dwyer Awards for Excellence in Education were recently announced, and award recipients will be announced and honored along with all finalists, nominees and past recipients at the Dwyer Awards ceremony, presented by the Hanley Foundation, on May 8 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

The Dwyer Awards, developed and supported by the Economic Council, increase awareness of the exemplary teaching in the community, supports educators with financial awards, and encourages all residents to promote high standards for excellence in education. For more information and to purchase tickets to the ceremony, visit the Dwyer Awards website.

2018 Dwyer Award Finalists

ELEMENTARY EDUCATION

* Shannon Culp Timber Trace Elementary

* Martha Griffith Watson B. Duncan Middle School

* Jamie Groves Bak Middle School of the Arts

* Stephanie Killingsworth Conniston Middle School

* Porschia Shelton Okeeheelee Community Middle School

* Thomas Simone Don Estridge High Tech Middle School

SENIOR HIGH

* Amy Armbruster Suncoast High School

* Jamie Bryan – Palm Beach Gardens High School

* Melissa Lorenz Royal Palm Beach Community High School

* Malissa McAuley -Pahokee Middle-Senior High School

* Fawn Tenenbaum John I. Leonard High School

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

* Meredith Abrams North Grade Elementary

* Margaret Koskan-Brody Beacon Cove Intermediate School

* Beverly Wessel Crestwood Middle School

* Alane White Western Pines Middle School

* Anna Young Sunrise Park Elementary School

STEM

* Craig Adams – Alexander.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts

* Meghan Hess Shamdasani -South Tech Academy

* Erich Landstrom – SouthTech Preparatory Academy

* Shari Rodgers Jupiter Community High School

* Susan Russo Independence Middle School

CAREER EDUCATION

* Karen Kummerlen Palm Beach Gardens High School

* Alicia Laurence-Bersch Indian Ridge High School

* Cheryl Marshall Shimmel Olympic Heights Community High School

* Nathan Wellman -Okeeheelee Community Middle School

* Maria Yoder Park Vista Community High School