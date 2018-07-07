SUMMER LEARNING: Children between ages three and five can participate in hands-on arts and sciences at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Ft. Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE – Summer is a great time to expose young minds to science.

Combining it with art is a fascinating approach to enhance the learning process.

To that end, the Museum of Discovery and Science has created new summer programs for children ages three to seven. Sprouting STEM – Growing Up Great is inspired by the PNC Grow Up Great® Lesson Center, an early childhood education resource that helps enhance hands-on arts and science learning for young children. The programs are scheduled at 10:15 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Museum’s Discovery Center and are included with regular exhibits admission.

“In today’s growing global economy, it’s critically important to introduce our youngest minds as early as possible to math, science and the arts,” said Cressman Bronson, PNC regional president for southeast Florida. “Experiences such as these set them up for future success, including possible careers as engineers, scientists, physicians and creative entrepreneurs.”

Through the museum’s creative exhibits and the hands-on early childhood education lessons, supported by PNC Grow Up Great, hundreds of young children will learn about animals, colors and the senses. Founded by The PNC Financial Services Group, PNC Grow Up Great is a bilingual $350 million, multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age five for success in school and life.

Museum President and CEO Joseph P. Cox said, “We are excited to bring new early childhood education programming to the Museum and are grateful for our continued collaboration with PNC. This program is the first of many early childhood programs the Museum will offer with various themes to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics in an interactive way.”

SPROUTING STEM GROWING UP GREAT IS AT 10:15 A.M. MONDAY, WEDNESDAY AND FRIDAYS:

June 18, 20, 22 – It Smells Learn about your nose and how it smells.

July 2, 4, 6, 16, 18, 20 – Fur, Feather and Scales Children can explore different animal skins and compare them to their own.

July 9, 11, 13, 23, 25, 27 – Chirping Crickets Children can observe crickets and learn how they create music on their own.

July 30, August 1 and 3 -Do You Hear What I Hear? Children can explore their sense of hearing and understand how it helps them in their lives.

August 6, 8, 10 – Exploring Color Children can learn the primary colors and how mixing them can create secondary colors.