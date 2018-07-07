On Tuesday, June 26, West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio, Commissioner Keith James, Commissioner Cory Neering, neighborhood leaders, and members of the community cut the ceremonial red ribbon to celebrate the installation of new fitness equipment and other improvements to Echo Lake Park, located at 4129 Haden Avenue in West Palm Beach. The installation includes 12 equipment pieces for residents of the City to utilize while visiting the park. The equipment is ADA accessible and is shaded. The new outdoor fitness equipment will enhance the current park amenities, which include two playgrounds, a walking trail, and picnic benches.The project was funded through the City’s Public Works Bond Fund. The installation of the outdoor fitness equipment is the last component of the Echo Lake Park improvements. The Bond Fund also included the repaving of the entire walking trail as well as the addition of a diamond rail fence along the water, new trash receptacles, benches and picnic tables.