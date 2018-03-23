Statues of chained slaves in Tanzania stand as a memorial to the old slave market.

PHOTO COURTESY OF HISTORY.COM

Staff Report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s legislature has decided to give recognition to the dark history of America’s slave trade and the governor agrees. A memorial recognizing the cruelty and inhumanity of slavery will soon be placed on the Florida Capitol grounds.

Florida follows other states that have recognized the importance of ensuring the history of our nation is never forgotten. On Monday Gov. Rick Scott signed bill (HB 67) that will authorize the creation of the memorial.

Sen. Darryl Rouson, a sponsor of the legislation, has said the creation of the memorial will allow the state to tell its ’joint history that we overcame, that we will never forget and that we must not repeat.”

Rouson said it was important for Floridians to recognize that slaves worked around the state.

A similar bill was proposed last year, but it died when it was blocked by a Republican senator who is a descendant of a Confederate soldier.