GREENACRES, Fla. – Hoffman’s Chocolates recently announced it will partner with Neighbors4Neighbors this holiday season to support the organization’s “Adopt a Family 4 The Holidays” initiative. Hoffman’s Chocolates’ nine retail stores and corporate office headquarters will each adopt a family in need to make their Holidays extra special. In addition, a portion of proceeds from Hoffman’s Chocolates’ online sales made from October 15 through December 20, will be donated to Neighbors4Neighbors with the use of the code “N4N25” at checkout.

Hoffman’s Chocolates Palm Beach stores will adopt their families through the Kids Cancer Foundation and its Broward Stores will adopt families through the Jessica June Cancer Foundation. The store managers of each Hoffman’s Chocolates store will take their team out for a day of shopping to purchase gifts from the family’s Christmas wish list.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Neighbors4Neighbors this holiday season and to have the opportunity to not only give back to families in need, but to also form meaningful connections with these members of our community,” said Lois Marino, Director of Community Engagement for Hoffman’s Chocolates. “We hope to be able to make this Holiday Season an unforgettable one for both our staff and the families.”

As part of the partnership, Hoffman’s Chocolates will host an exclusive event with Santa on December 9th at 4 p.m. for all adopted families at its Greenacres Factory, Shoppe, Ice Cream Parlour and Gardens. The adopted families will be treated to Hoffman’s Chocolates, confections and ice cream. They will also be able to experience Hoffman’s Winter Wonderland holiday light display in the gardens and receive their presents straight fromSanta Claus himself.

“Hoffman’s kindness and generosity will not only provide a magical holiday for those families they adopt, but thanks to this incredible online offer, we will be able to serve many more. We love our Hoffman’s family,” said Lynne Cameron, Executive Director of Neighbors4Neighbors.

For more information or to find a Hoffman’s Chocolates location near you, please visit www.Hoffmans.com or follow them on social media at www.facebook.com/hoffmanschoc, www.instagram.com/hoffmanschocolate or www.twitter.com/hoffmanschoc.