Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Nikki Austin-Shipp, founder and managing principal of The N.A.S. Advisory Group, LLC, has been appointed to the Holy Cross Health Board of Directors.

“As a Holy Cross Health board member, I will be able to continue advocating for diversity, equity, access and inclusion within our community,” said Austin-Shipp. “I’m excited to share my expertise and knowledge with my fellow board members and also learn from them.”

EMINENT

An accomplished business executive, TEDx speaker and philanthropist, Austin-Shipp was most recently CEO of the South Florida Institute on Aging (SoFIA), becoming the ﬁrst female and ﬁrst African American in the organization’s 55year history.

She previously had a distinguished career in sales, advertising and marketing with such companies as Inﬁnity Broadcasting Radio Group, Dallas Morning News, Chick-ﬁl-A and Taco Bell Corporation.

Active in the community, AustinShipp also served on the American Tennis & Education Foundation board and Northwest Progresso Flagler Heights (CRA) board; and is social chair of Leadership Broward Class XL.

She is a life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., where she has served in various leadership positions in her past 29 years of membership; serves on the Fort Lauderdale Economic and Development Committee; and is a graduate of the Jim Moran Executive Leadership Institute Class in Fort Lauderdale.

She has also served on a national and local level with The Links, Incorporated. ADDED VALUE

Her N.A.S. Advisory Group specializes in creating relationships that provide added value to both entities and individuals in governance, corporate America and charitable affairs.

Rudy Molinet, FACHE, CEO and executive coach at Artemis Synergies Consulting, also has been added to the board of Fort Lauderdale-based Holy Cross Hospital, dba Holy Cross Health, named one of the top 10 hospitals in the Miami metro area, and among the top 30 in the state, in U.S. News and World Report’s 2021-2022 Best Hospital rankings.