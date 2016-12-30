Staff Report

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The City of Miami Gardens’ Jazz in the Gardens (JITG) Music Festival has been dubbed one of the America’s fastest growing jazz and R&B festivals. As it moves to celebrate its 12th successful year, the city is excited to announce a talented lineup for the annual showcase that attracts attendees from around the country.

This year’s performances will feature three- time Grammy award winning singer-songwriter Jill Scott; legendary hip hop artist LL COOL J feat. DJ Z-TRIP; socially conscious rap pioneer Common; smooth crooner Robin Thicke; hip hop legends The Roots; up and coming soul singer Andra Day; jazz royalty Herbie Hancock; sultry bassist and vocalist Esperanza Spalding; funk music innovator Morris Day & The Time; the JITG All-Stars Chante Moore; Will Downing & Marion Meadows; gospel sensation Smokie Norful and South Florida’s own Betty Wright.

Once again, JITG will be hosted by the hilarious radio personality Rickey Smiley of the popular nationally syndicated Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Taking place March 18-19 at the newly renamed Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive in Miami Gardens, the festival has grown to include poetry and a Film, Music, Arts and Culture (FMAC) Conference. Old favorites like VIP parties will return.

“The Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival is coming back to Miami Gardens with a bang! We’re excited to bring some of the hottest, most talented performers in music, such as Jill Scott and Common, and welcome hip-hop performers who are heavily influenced by jazz, like The Roots and LL COOL J feat. DJ Z-TRIP,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert. “In our 12th year, we feel positioned to evolve and reach across generations and genres to take Jazz in the Gardens to the next level.”

Boasting an annual attendance of over 70,000 music fanatics from all over the United States and the Caribbean Islands, the city’s signature event will also showcase local artists along with an array of tropical food vendors and a buzzing marketplace.

On both Saturday and Sunday, doors to the festival will open at 3 p.m. and the show will start at 4 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at www.jazzinthegardens.com.