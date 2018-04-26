PHOTO COURTESY OF JM FAMILY ENTERPRISES

JM Family Enterprises associate Milagros Jimenez (back right) brought her family to the environmentally focused event. In addition to planting trees, children ages 6 and older, participated in Earth Day crafts, decorating watering cans and potted plants.

More than 200 volunteers joined associates from JM Family Enterprises, the company’s families and friends and the Arbor Day Foundation and Community Greening to plant 500 trees in Deerfield Beach. Community Greening, a local environmental non-profit, led JM Family’s urban greening project by replacing trees lost in Hurricane Irma and adding more trees to contribute to the city’s green infrastructure.

Through this weekend’s efforts, 300 sand pine and scrub oaks were planted in Tivoli Sand Pine Preserve, 75 live oaks, wild tamarind and gumbo limbos were planted in Villages of Hillsboro Park and 125 various tree species were planted in the Arboretum at Constitution Park. The weekend’s environmental efforts were a part of the JM Family Enterprise’s 50th anniversary celebration.