JM Family millennial associates Shiqing Lin and Yosef Saraka work on a project in one of the company’s collaborative spaces. PHOTO COURTESY OF JM FAMILY ENTERPRISES

Staff Report

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla – Proving it’s an attractive employer for the younger set, JM Family Enterprises has ranked No. 20 on the list of the country’s 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials, announced by research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and FORTUNE.

The ranking considered 398,000 surveys that assessed organizations’ fairness, teamwork, benefits and other elements essential to an outstanding work culture.

“At JM Family, we value all of our associates and truly feel that they are our most important asset,” said Colin Brown, chairman and CEO of JM Family. “We strive to create a workspace that fosters fair treatment, clear communication, participative leadership and opportunities for development, which are all things that resonate with our millennial associates.”

While many companies report high turnover among younger workers, an average of 85 percent of millennial frontline employees at the Best Workplaces say they want to work at their organizations for a long time.

To continue to evolve with the changing work force, JM Family has extensively surveyed its millennial associates to determine which policies, programs and resources are most appealing.

As a result of this feedback, the company has introduced an enhanced parental leave policy for new and adoptive parents and implemented an associate-run networking group for young professionals, focused on career development and social engagement. Other programs are currently being piloted throughout the organization.

“When entering the work environment young professionals seek opportunities to develop and attain professional and personal goals,” said Yosef Saraka, JM Family Young Professionals Steering Committee member. “Through the launch of our new JM Family Young Professionals group, the company is providing us with useful resources, and enabling us to build connections through social, educational and community events. JM Family’s efforts make our demographic feel heard, and I find this company to be a very supportive place to grow in my career.”

The Best Workplaces for Millennials is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-certified organizations. JM Family was also recently ranked 55 by FORTUNE as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, its 19th consecutive year on the list.