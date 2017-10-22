Community youth participated in a tech and art Idea Hackathon.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A long standing proverb is “Knowledge is Power,” but these days, and especially for youth, that saying can be modified to include “Knowledge of Technology is Power.”

In the current digital economy, many have found success as creators of technology programs, apps and devices. However, many urban youth have been at a disadvantage in having the tools and resources they need to learn these important skills.

Some local organizations want to change that. That’s why Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora (MoCAAD) collaborated with Opa-locka Community Development Corporation (CDC), Code Fever Miami, MOCA North Miami, internationally acclaimed artist, Edouard Duval-Carrié and the Brown University Department of Africana Studies to produce the catalogue for Duval-Carrié’s solo exhibit at MOCA North Miami.

Entitled “Metamorphosis: The Conjunctural Art of Edouard Duval-Carrié,” the exhibit served as the backdrop to an Idea Hackathon with students from Carol City High School and the Arts Academy of Excellence.

The half-day session involving 15 junior and high school students included a preview of digital images presenting Miami MoCAAD’s vision of possible museum experiences at a vibrant, futuristic museum.

Edouard Duval-Carrié led a tour of the exhibit and tech experts from Code Fever led the Idea Hackathon. Opa-locka CDC provided additional support.

This pilot Idea Hackathon seeks to provide the foundation for an ongoing art and technology program that helps young people generate ideas for planning Miami MoCAAD, while generating excitement about art, technology and museums.