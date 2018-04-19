Miami Lady Ship

Poetry Along the Bay is part of MOAD MDC’s Living Together, a cross-disciplinary series of programs that aims to galvanize Miami audiences with thoughtful and challenging performances and exhibitions that draw from art, music, theater, politics, and poetry; seeking new ways to think about civic space and citizenship, to prompt meaningful actions and conversations.

An influential poet and story teller, Blanco invites audiences to reconnect to the heart of human experience. Born in Madrid to Cuban exiled parents and raised in Miami, he has created a body of work characterized by the negotiation of cultural identity and place.